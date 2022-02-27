Couple pour heart and soul into new Townsend distillery

A security camera at the Lakeside Distillery in Townsend captures Jake and Carolina Balliew approaching each other in the front room of their business, bowing, balking a few awkward moments and then sliding into a dance complete with twirls.

They smile later when asked about that 20 seconds of country dance now posted on their Facebook page as they talk about their plans to open their distillery in the next few weeks.

Jake said he has been making whiskey for a long time, worked in other distilleries and realized he was teaching about distilling more than he was making.

“So I thought, well heck, maybe it’s time to try it and go into it for myself,” he said.

Jake said the end of his military career is coming up, and the free-standing building at 201 Broadway St. in Townsend presented itself. He said he had a talk with his wife, and “she kind of let me do something crazy.”

He serves full time in the Montana Army National Guard as a flight engineer for medevac. He said his main job is a flight instructor and he also serves with search and rescue.

He said he plans to retire within a couple of years.

“So we looked at this venture as an investment in us and an investment in the community,” Carolina said, adding that her husband plans to transition full time into the business after his retirement from the military.

Right now, Lakeside Distillery produces wheat whiskey, single malt and vodka. Gin will also be added sometime down the road.

The couple lives at the Silos just north of Townsend.

Jake, whose parents were active-duty military, said he was stationed in Montana in 2011 and fell in love with the state. He said he bought a house at the Silos and “it spiraled out of control.”

Carolina said the distillery is in an ideal location, being in Townsend and between two mountain ranges.

While a few miles from the lake, the Balliews note the name Lakeside Distillery fits in with the theme of other businesses in town. They are a few doors down from the Fish Tale Tavern and kitty-corner from Canyon Ferry Brewing Co.

Carolina said a lakeside feel is the vibe they want people to experience when they come in.

Rather than a bar or brewery, a distillery has a more targeted audience, they note.

“The beauty of a distillery is (that) distilleries are in the realm of business that are considered an export business,” Jake said.

He said he loves Townsend.

“We wanted a place that had the infrastructure to support us,” Jake, 34, said, adding the distillery is a manufacturing plant in which everything goes out.

He said the building, which was built in 1885, was the oldest standing structure in Townsend and once served as Berg Bros. Hardware and Mercantile. It was falling down and saving it became a “point of pride" as well.

The couple says this was not a simple remodeling, it was a rebuilding.

“This building was built to last and they just don’t build it like that anymore,” Jake said. “I had three good walls, three and a half good walls, and a roof to deal with and everything else was rebuilding on the inside.

“That meant a lot more to me than tearing it down and putting up a new stick building,” he said.

“The bones are good here and the building has a lot of personality,” Carolina, 35, said. “We love the building, we didn’t want to tear it down. We wanted to rebuild it and create a different experience within in.”

Jake said they did all the demolition themselves. And it took over a year to get the building restored. He said they received help from the Montana Business Assistance Connection in Helena for some funding. He said engineers determined the building was structurally sound.

“They went through and said ‘Yeah, it’s going to take a lot of work, but the bones are fine. It will stand up,” Jake said.

He said seismic shoring had been built into the building when it was constructed in 1885.

“This building was meant to rock,” Jake said. “It was pretty exciting.”

Carolina said the higher ceiling is good for what they are trying to bring to the business. It’s good for the distillery in the back and provides good acoustics for the tasting room.

Carolina said the building has had several uses. During open houses, the Balliews have heard stories from the community about what the building has meant to them.

Jake said he heard from someone who recalled a memory of the building from the '70s, when it housed a hardware store. The man said he was shopping in the store when an attractive girl rode by on a bike, and the two are now married.

The building also features a mural on an outside wall done by Sophia Mathis.

Jake said by law they are allowed to sell 2 ounces of spirits to a person per day for onsite consumption and two bottles per person for carryout.

People can sit and sip their 2 ounces and visit with friends. The bars on either side of the distillery -- the Commercial and the Fish Tale -- have said they will sell the distillery's products.

The bar inside the distillery is also unique. It's made with red oak from Michigan and a gap in the wood is filled with tiny pieces of Canyon Ferry.

Jake said once up and running, they could produce a barrel of whiskey every two weeks.

Carolina said the building has been open for certain community events, just because there was local interest.

Jake said the product is fairly immature, but as the business ages, so will everything being sold.

“Our intent is that after a couple, few years, into it everything will be aged, a minimum of one to two years,” he said.

Carolina, who works for the state Department of Environmental Quality, will serve as front of the house manager. Jake will focus on production.

He said everything produced at the distillery is made with Montana products. He said in the summer he will harvest his grain himself in the Choteau area.

Jake designed the boilers used in the distillery and brewing, aging and bottling are done onsite.

He won’t say how much they have invested in the business, but added “it’s enough to make your nervous.”

He said David Goodson of Goodson Designs in Helena helped in designing the label.

Carolina said Goodson incorporated some of the color schemes of Canyon Ferry into the design and came to the area to look at colors projected from the sunset.

The Balliews said they were relieved when the construction was over.

“And then when Jake started producing, I feel (he) built confidence in what we are going to do here," Carolina said. "Once he started producing we tasted the product and it was, ‘Oh man, we did something right.'

“Opening is just a whole different phase … now it is selling it and getting feedback from the community,” she said.

An official opening date has not yet been set. For more information, call Lakeside Distillery at 406-980-0352.

