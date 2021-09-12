'Cool connections': Summer jobs program puts youths to work

There was a lot of pride emanating from Performance Square Thursday evening.
Local organization American Jobs for America's Youth honored the nearly 60 teens who completed 2021's Helena Area Summer Jobs Program, the organization's annual summer paid internship program that matches students with employers based on interests and needs.
American Jobs for America's Youth (AJAY) Executive Director Gabrielle Rowley credited the program's partners with its continued success and reach over the years, partners such as the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Helena College. Rowley also thanked participating employers who ranged from local governments and big box stores to Montana Free Press and Helena Regional Airport.
"We see these cool connections happening and want to help facilitate more of that," Rowley said. "A program like this is most effective when it comes from the community and is run by the community."
Zoe Brown, 18, just graduated from Capital High School and is bound for the University of Oregon's anthropology department in the fall.
Brown said her money management teacher her senior year told her about the AJAY program.
"I had never even applied for a job before," Brown said.
She was matched with Reach Higher Montana, a Helena-based nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue educational opportunities and an AJAY collaborator, in the marketing and outreach department from June through August.
Brown said she did a little bit of everything under the department's umbrella, including running focus groups, helping to develop a new website for the organization, and calling foster students to inform them of available scholarships.
"It was rewarding," she said. "It was great to learn that I could make an impact in the lives of other students."
Since its inception in 2017, AJAY has helped secure real world job experience and training with the help of more than 40 area employers for more than 100 students through its Helena Area Summer Jobs Program.
"Every year, we've seen growth and increasing demand from our employers, our students and our community," Rowley told the crowd of mostly participants and family members during the ceremony Thursday at Performance Square. "And this year, we were able to expand and include East Helena and Townsend as well."
The nearly 60 teens who participated were placed in paid positions at more than 30 businesses.
Kelly Cresswell is the executive direct of Reach Higher Montana. Cresswell's organization has sat on the jobs program's steering committee and hired its interns for the past two years.
"It's been a delight," she said. "(The students) taught us as much as we taught them. So if you were ever considering having a student, I would highly recommend it. ... They are so, so capable."
In addition to the internships, the jobs program offers the students basic workplace skills training and mentoring.
Brown said her mentor, Reach Higher programs coordinator Lisa Leland, was instrumental in her success this summer.
"I felt like I always had someone over my shoulder in a good way; I knew she was there for me," Brown said. "And she always asked how my day was going."
The jobs program's adult mentors logged more than 200 hours over the summer, Rowley said.
"If we can support students and employers, it's a win-win for our community," Rowley said.