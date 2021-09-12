'Cool connections': Summer jobs program puts youths to work

Brown said she did a little bit of everything under the department's umbrella, including running focus groups, helping to develop a new website for the organization, and calling foster students to inform them of available scholarships.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was rewarding," she said. "It was great to learn that I could make an impact in the lives of other students."

Since its inception in 2017, AJAY has helped secure real world job experience and training with the help of more than 40 area employers for more than 100 students through its Helena Area Summer Jobs Program.

"Every year, we've seen growth and increasing demand from our employers, our students and our community," Rowley told the crowd of mostly participants and family members during the ceremony Thursday at Performance Square. "And this year, we were able to expand and include East Helena and Townsend as well."

The nearly 60 teens who participated were placed in paid positions at more than 30 businesses.

Kelly Cresswell is the executive direct of Reach Higher Montana. Cresswell's organization has sat on the jobs program's steering committee and hired its interns for the past two years.