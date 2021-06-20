Cookies and Cream a real scoop for CHS business students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We make almost 1,000 cookies per day and still sell out," Belzer said. "We've had to close hours early every single day."

Belzer and Johns said they've been somewhat overwhelmed by the amount of support they've been getting. Johns said there have been many other small businesses downtown that have been coming in to support Cookies and Cream.

"I'm so excited," Johns said. "We are doing super well right now, but I don't know how long it will last."

Belzer echoed the sentiments of Johns. The two business partners are equally unsure of what the future of the business will hold. Johns said for now they're just going to focus on making their one product the best it can possibly be.

The two seniors were friends before they were business partners and both expressed significant interest in business before undertaking a venture of their own. Johns is a Business Professionals of America student and Belzer is part of the Distributive Education Clubs of America at CHS. They both took accounting during their junior year and wanted to put their skills to the test.

Both Belzer and Johns poured their own money into starting up the business. Regardless of how it performed, it was about being able to say they had their own business even if only for one summer, according to Johns.