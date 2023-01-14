Clark takes role of CEO of Opportunity Bank of Montana

Laura F. Clark has assumed the role of chief executive officer of Opportunity Bank of Montana as of Jan. 1.

Clark has been president of Opportunity Bank since April 1, with oversight of the bank’s day-to-day business operations. She became president and CEO with the retirement of Pete Johnson on Dec. 31.

Clark joined Opportunity Bank in 2014 as chief financial officer. She has spent her entire career in the banking industry, spanning over 40 years including a variety of executive positions. In this leadership role, she becomes one of the few female bank CEOs in Montana, the only one for a bank with more than$1 billion in assets, and the first for Opportunity Bank.

Clark told employees she was “honored and humbled to have the opportunity to continue to move our Company forward by building on the foundational values and strategies we have put in motion. We have a terrific team of leaders that are surrounded by strong, capable teams.”

“Together, we will continue to deliver positive customer experiences while building a modern efficientbank we are all proud of. I am confident in our team and our continued success.”

Clark spent part of her youth in a small town on the Hi-Line, seeing firsthand the impact that a local bank has on a small community. “I started in banking right out of high school continuing throughout college and knew that community banking was the business I wanted to stay in.”

Clark holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from MSU-Billings. She works out of the bank’s headquarters in Helena. Clark is also a graduate of Leadership Montana and serves as a board member for ExplorationWorks and Montana Independent Bankers.

Founded in 1922, Opportunity Bank of Montana operates as the fourth largest bank headquartered inMontana, and a leading Farm Service Agency lender in Montana. With 32 branches across the state.