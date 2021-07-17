Chamber of Commerce

Lots of tasty choices in and out of town

There is a new coffee option in town – Roasters, LLC has a coffee truck.

You can’t miss it – it is bright pink! They are a one-of-a-kind mobile coffee truck with many specialty drink offerings. They are available for events or can be scheduled to come to your business. They feature in-state roasted coffee, espresso and handcrafted beverages. Check them out at www.roastershelena.squarespace.com for their menu and locations.

Based at 1808 11th Ave. – you can contact them at 406-465-4088 or email them at roastershelena1@gmail.com. Their hours may vary but are usually Monday-Friday 7 am to 2 pm.

Also new to town is Eclipse Architecture owned by Tracey Egeline. Located at 3530 Centennial Drive, they provide full design services for commercial, residential and multifamily housing projects. Based here in Helena, they will work with you to find the right design solutions at the right price point. Check out their website at https://www.eclipsearch.com/ to see some of their projects and work.