Chamber of Commerce

Lots of tasty choices in and out of town
There is a new coffee option in town – Roasters, LLC has a coffee truck.
You can’t miss it – it is bright pink! They are a one-of-a-kind mobile coffee truck with many specialty drink offerings. They are available for events or can be scheduled to come to your business. They feature in-state roasted coffee, espresso and handcrafted beverages. Check them out at www.roastershelena.squarespace.com for their menu and locations.
Based at 1808 11th Ave. – you can contact them at 406-465-4088 or email them at roastershelena1@gmail.com. Their hours may vary but are usually Monday-Friday 7 am to 2 pm.
Also new to town is Eclipse Architecture owned by Tracey Egeline. Located at 3530 Centennial Drive, they provide full design services for commercial, residential and multifamily housing projects. Based here in Helena, they will work with you to find the right design solutions at the right price point. Check out their website at https://www.eclipsearch.com/ to see some of their projects and work.
You can contact them at 406-204-1288 or 406-579-5340. Tracey grew up on a large southwest Montana cattle ranch and learned great work ethic. She holds a master’s degree from Montana State University and spent the last decade working for Bjerke Architects.
A business you may not have heard about yet is iFLYBIGSKY. This is a company owned by Kevin Danz, and provides cutting edge photography including aerial photography and even infrastructure inspection, search and rescue, damage assessments, real estate views, and much more.
His work has even been integral on movie sets and filming of recent films set in Montana. They have Schedule 333 FAA Exemption & Part 107 which further enhances their company’s standards of flight protocol & safety. You may have seen their very own unique plane fly over Helena. Kevin was instrumental in doing a very much appreciated fly-over for Shelby during COVID-19 when their community went through a tough period.
He is becoming very sought after for his skill in drone photography, too – including Montana’s first 4K underwater drone used in search and rescue. Check him out at www.iflybigsky.com or give him a call at 406-475-2328. Email address is iflybigsky@gmail.com. Kevin Danz is also a veteran and a highly trained pilot.
I noticed that the Broadwater Hot Springs is now serving lunch starting at 11 a.m. – so if you are wanting a great atmosphere and some delightful food offerings, head out to The Springs Taproom & Grill - their great dining room/tap room overlooking the beautiful pools. Like them on Facebook to get the latest and greatest on features and their live music offerings.
Take a drive for dinner
A quick trip out to the Montana City Grill last Friday night for dinner reminded me of pre-pandemic times – they were very busy and their staff did an amazing job of keeping up with the full restaurant & bar – our customer service was top notch. I’m sure they are still working to get their staff back to a full status. The food was still great and owner Chris Rehor was front and center, keeping his customers happy.
In addition to having a large number of great options for eating out in the immediate Helena area, if you are looking for a short drive for dinner options – in addition to the Montana City Grill, don’t forget Chubby’s in Clancy (great steaks and dinners), the Grubstake on Lincoln Road (great pizza, steaks, and breakfasts), Fox Ridge Supper Club off of York Road (great dinners overlooking the golf course), The Wassweiler west of town (tasty steaks and dinners – nice deck, too!), Moose Junction Pizza (near Bob’s Valley Market – excellent pizza!) and Big Bull Bar & Grill in Winston (for great burgers and dinners). All of these Chamber member businesses and other restaurants in our outer Helena area would be appreciative if you drove out and supported them.
Cathy Burwell is president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.