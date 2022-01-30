Chamber of Commerce

More homes, businesses coming to area

Williams Homes is a new developer coming to East Helena and bringing 25 years of experience in residential construction with its first new home offering – Highland Meadows.

The homes in this area, which is just north of Prickly Pear Elementary School, are designed featuring seven different floorplans on spacious homesites. This is a master-planned community with 319 lots, parks and open areas for the modern family lifestyle. You can check them out at https://www.williamshomes.com/helena-region.

They have built four communities in Bozeman, two in Billings and now this one in Helena. They are also in other states. Their sales office is at 384 Meadow View Loop, Helena and you can reach them at 406-551-3629 or highlandmeadows@williamshomes.com.

Guardian Dermatology, P.C. is now open as of December. Guardian Dermatology, P.C. is a physician-led, dermatology practice specializing in the treatment of all skin disorders. Dr. Logan Skelley is Helena's only board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs Micrographic Surgeon/Skin Cancer Specialist. Janey Skelley, PA-C, is a dermatology physician assistant with several years of experience treating all types of routine and complex skin conditions.

Prior to coming to Helena in 2019, they both worked at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Together, they are excited to offer their highly specialized, patient-centered medical expertise to the Helena community. They can be contacted through their website at https://www.guardianmontana.com/

The new Nova Health Urgent Care clinic is opening Feb. 8 in Helena in their new facility. Located at 2231 N. Montana Ave., they will be open daily until 8 pm and able to treat for illness, fractures, sprains and strains, minor eye injuries, lacerations, infections, allergies and more. They will have on-site lab and x-ray, EKG, sutures and stitches, vaccinations and immunizations, plus sports physicals. You can schedule appointments online at www.novahealth.com/locations/nova-health-urgent-care-helena/. Call after Feb. 8 at 406-389-8009.

The Montana Masonic Foundation and Grand Lodge of Montana is one of the oldest organizations in Montana and has an amazing museum that is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. It is best to call ahead to arrange a visitation at 406-442-7774. They have some incredible historic items on display in this wonderful building at 425 N. Park Ave. They also cooperate with the Montana Historical Society on some items on display. A gem of history – right here in Helena – check it out!

A new automotive repair shop is being built behind the Comfort Inn and just east of Heidi’s Casino. It is called Caliber Collision. More on this as information is available.

Congratulations to PureView Health for opening their new clinic in the Seeley Building along Last Chance Gulch. They are still awaiting some furniture and other items, but the main clinic is now open. There will also be a dental clinic and much more as they finish their two floors of space. Their eastside clinic will continue to offer full services.

Some tidbits from my recently updated Helena Trends presentation:

• At the end of 2021, Helena’s unemployment was at 1.6%. We have 36,942 in our current labor force and 36,342 are employed. About 600 people in L&C County are not currently working.

• Median Income for Helena is $61,324 with Montana at $54,970. Median household income is $67,616.

• 96.1% of Lewis and Clark County residents have a high school diploma/certificate or higher. 47.9% have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

• Cost of living index rose to 99.4% of the national average (from 94.7% last year) however food is at 102%, Utilities are 87.2%, Housing is 108.7%, and Healthcare is 101.2%.

• Helena’s housing cost of living is high at 108.7% however Bozeman’s is 187%, Missoula is 132% and Kalispell is 117% (does not include Whitefish/Columbia Falls).

• Helena’s 2021 average home sale price was $439,800 compared to $352,234 in 2020. The median home price was $399,900 compared to $317,000 in 2020.

• Currently 2,300 Jefferson County workers and 1,018 Broadwater County workers travel to Helena each day to work.

Cathy Burwell is president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

