Chamber of Commerce

Business update, plus mid-year housing stats
A new business to help with your efforts to recycle is now in the Helena area.
Better Roots Composting can help you with compostable waste such as food waste, yard waste, paper, and cardboard, BPI cups and utensils, and BPI or paper bags. (Note: They do not do plastic containers, foil & wax, metal, garbage, glass, treated wood or produce stickers).
Check out their services at https://betterrootscomposting.com or call them at 406-603-0114.
Their goal is to help meet Helena’s Zero Waste Goals and build back Montana soil. They serve Helena, East Helena, Helena Valley, Winston, Unionville, Canyon Ferry, Birdseye and Montana City. For areas outside of that, they offer drop-off services. They are based at 17 Powertrain Road, East Helena, MT 59635 and are open Mon-Fri from 8 am to 4 pm. They do offer commercial and residential service.
I thought I would give you a quick list of the projects happening around the area presently:
• Montana Historical Society History Museum (Capitol Complex)
• The Seeley Building (Last Chance Gulch) with Pureview Health, Helena Vision Center, Catholic Diocese, Core Wellness and more
• Shodair Childrens Hospital (new hospital) just south of their campus
• The Independent (former Independent Record Building on 6th and Cruse Ave) which will have a brewery, coffeehouse, café, and Mosaic Architecture
• At the former Capital Hill Mall Site: Benefis Medical Building, Stockman Bank, First Interstate Bank, Taco Bell, Starbucks (done)
• In Treasure State Acres – the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple and Stake Center
• Off of McHugh Lane, a large building for Steed Construction with offices and shop facilities
• On N. Montana south of Taco John’s – Nova Urgent Care (rear of property) and City Brew Coffee (front of property)
• Just north of Applebee’s is the new Chase Bank
Some interesting stats from my mid-year economic trends report for Helena:
At the end of 2020, the average home sale was $352,234. There were 1,050 homes sold in 2020 with the average days on market being 10.
In July of 2019, there were 204 homes for sale in the Helena market – in July of 2021, there were 67 homes for sale. In July of 2021, the median sales price was $355,000 in Helena. In 2019, the median days on market was 24 days – in July of 2021, it was seven days. The median price per square foot in July 2019 was $132 – in July 2021 it was $168 per square foot.
Countywide for Lewis and Clark County – in 2019 there were 291 homes for sale, in July of 2021 we had 96 homes on the market. Looking to our neighbors to the south – Jefferson County went from a median sales price in July of 2019 of $354,000 to $434,500 in July of 2021. Broadwater County’s median price was at $225,000 in 2019 and this July they were at $333,000. Thanks to George Harris, CEO at the Helena Association of Realtors for these housing stats.
Of interest – Helena’s cost of living has been at 94.7% of the national average (100) for the last two years however there is some indication that we have increased by approximately 3% over the past 6-8 months. This may have driven some of the pandemic growth in Helena and Montana. Montana was 20th of the 50 states in growing during the pandemic and gained 10,454 residents. (from www.Bankrate.com/real-estate/states-growing-most-during-pandemic ) According to Bloomberg.com’s analysis of ingress and egress of people moving into-out of Montana cities, Helena had the highest net with +6.2% (would equate to about 1860 people). Kalispell was at +4.1%, with Bozeman at -0.7%.
Cathy Burwell is president, chief executive officer of the Helena-Area Chamber of Commerce.