Chamber of Commerce

Leny’s Repair, owned by Matt Homer, is at 11 W. Main St. and can help you keep your vehicles running and on the road. He can work on most vehicle brands and body types but does a lot of pickups & SUV’s and enjoys working on older Fords. He is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday-Friday. Call 227-7587.

Queen City Off Road, owned by Wade Pickering is at 116 W. Main St., it exhibits a great deal of owner pride when you step into a super clean and attractive shop.

Wade and his top mechanic Travis Nelson love working on 4X4 vehicles and in particular Jeeps. They are well-equipped to help get you back on the road (or perhaps “off-road”…). Call them at 406-422-1888 or check out www.queencityoffroad.com . They are open from 9 am to 5 pm weekdays.

Heritage Food Store, located at 109 S. Lane Ave, is an amazing store with full service features.

Owner Douglas Carpenter takes obvious pride in giving East Helena an amazing opportunity to get their groceries close to home and has a great staff that strives to meet the needs of the many customers frequenting the store. With the East Helena area growing rapidly, there are plans in the works to expand the store. The store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and can be reached at 406-227-5304.