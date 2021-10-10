Chamber of Commerce

East Helena becoming a boom town?
Recently I was able to participate in a 2-day tour of East Helena businesses with the SBA, MBAC, a couple of East Helena City Councilmembers plus the East Helena school superintendent.
It was a wonderful opportunity to see the amazing businesses and their owners growing, thriving, and helping to build a strong economy in our sister city. I’m going to feature some of the ones we toured but please note there are many more that hopefully I can include in a future article.
Stack’s Clothing is at 7 W. Main St. and has a great selection of women’s, men’s and unisex clothing. In a unique and attractively styled store, Tabitha and Kasey Reisbeck welcome you to find great clothing at very reasonable prices. They have a great selection of jeans, T-shirts, jackets and much more.
Call them at (406) 502-1686 or stop by Wednesday-Friday open 12 noon to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Check them out on Facebook!
Creative Stitches is your complete quilting shop that is fully stocked with anything and everything you need for your next creation. Owners Buddy and Julie Hanrahan offer classes, quilting groups, and also feature Husqvarna Viking sewing and embroidery machines & service. They also offer HandiQuilter longarm quilting systems.
Located at 401 E. Main St., they are open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Give them a call at 443-7540.
Cliff’s Jewelry is an amazing fine jewelry store at 19 W. Main St. and is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Formerly in Helena, this store has found a unique and wonderful location that showcases the East Helena history and allows them to offer high quality jewelry and two highly skilled jewelers on staff.
It is a great place to find a unique wedding or anniversary ring and more. Stop by or call them at 442-2570. Cliff’s is owned by Berk and Stella Conrad.
Helena Farm Supply has been serving Montana and the Helena Valley for over 70 years and has been owned by the same family.
Niel Helfert is the owner and his daughter Becky is the manager. They are a primary Kioti tractor dealer and have a large supply of new and used tractors and equipment. They have a wonderful service department with a lot of experience in getting your equipment back in service. Check them out at www.helenafarmsupply.com or call at 406-227-6821. They are open Mon-Fri from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm and in the summer on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Amazing to see such a longtime business.
Leny’s Repair, owned by Matt Homer, is at 11 W. Main St. and can help you keep your vehicles running and on the road. He can work on most vehicle brands and body types but does a lot of pickups & SUV’s and enjoys working on older Fords. He is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday-Friday. Call 227-7587.
Queen City Off Road, owned by Wade Pickering is at 116 W. Main St., it exhibits a great deal of owner pride when you step into a super clean and attractive shop.
Wade and his top mechanic Travis Nelson love working on 4X4 vehicles and in particular Jeeps. They are well-equipped to help get you back on the road (or perhaps “off-road”…). Call them at 406-422-1888 or check out www.queencityoffroad.com . They are open from 9 am to 5 pm weekdays.
Heritage Food Store, located at 109 S. Lane Ave, is an amazing store with full service features.
Owner Douglas Carpenter takes obvious pride in giving East Helena an amazing opportunity to get their groceries close to home and has a great staff that strives to meet the needs of the many customers frequenting the store. With the East Helena area growing rapidly, there are plans in the works to expand the store. The store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and can be reached at 406-227-5304.
Calamity Ann’s Hair Den is at 116 E. Main St. and is a totally modern and inviting salon with both Kendra Pizzini (owner) and Rachel being very experienced beauticians/barbers. With convenient parking (right next to the park), they offer a full line of services from hair coloring, cuts and more.
You can reach them at 406-227-5355 or stop by the salon. They are open Mon-Thursday from 8:30 am to 6 pm, Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm.
M.E.T. Automation and Controls was a very interesting business to visit. They process controls and SCADA integration solutions to help water and wastewater plants run efficiently. They produce and work on instrumentation for these plants in Montana, Wyoming and northern Idaho.
They’ve been in business since 1996 and are at 1 W. Main St. Check them out at www.wwdmag.com or call 227-3319. The owner is Dennis Burgard.
Cathy Burwell is director and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.