Chamber of Commerce

More food, breweries and urgent care coming to town
Smokejumper Restaurant in the Helena Regional Airport has reopened the downstairs bar and restaurant with a limited menu from 11-5 p.m.
Now you can have lunch or a snack with your family when they take you for a flight prior to going through TSA (Transportation Security Administration). The gate-side restaurant (new this past year) is open and serving passengers coming & going from the airport.
We have another new food truck in Helena – Pink Patties is a special burger truck that will have your mouth craving one of their specialties.
Check them out on Facebook at Pink Patties Food Truck where they list their locations and hours – usually from 4-8 but sometimes (Sundays) from 3:30 to 7:30. They specialize in Smash Burgers, fries and milkshakes – how more American can you get? Contact them at (406) 598-5537 or info@elementscatering.com.
They have six amazing burgers on the menu, but I’m sure they can customize one just for you. They also have kid-size burgers and hotdogs.
A new brewery called Speakeasy 41 is establishing a location of the former Snow Hop Brewery at 635 Barney St. (near Mann Mortgage) just off McHugh Lane and west of Mountain Ranch House Pizza. It is planned to open in October. You can follow them on Facebook at Speakeasy 41.
Crumbl Cookies is coming to Helena.
Professed as the world’s best cookies, you can watch for their opening on their website at www.crumblcookies.com/mthelena or contact them at (406) 204-0568. They will have a wide variety of great cookies – your favorites and your future favorites. They plan to rotate their cookie menu and will always have their famous milk chocolate & chilled sugar cookies available. They will be at 2030 Cromwell Dixon Lane Suite J (near Planet Beach, Jensen Jewelry, and Mainstream Boutique). They will also deliver to your office.
A review of formerly mentioned new buildings going up (we get a lot of calls on these at the Chamber):
Work on the Seeley Building downtown continues – what a beautiful building. This is owned by Rex Seeley and Ray Kuntz. Projections are for it to be complete by the end of the year. Businesses in the building include another location for PureView Health, new locations for Helena Vision Center, the Catholic Diocese, and Core Wellness. All seven condos on the top floor have been sold.
You may have noticed the activity on the lots just south of Taco John’s on North Montana Avenue – this location has a couple of permits in. Toward the back of the lot, there will be a new Nova Urgent Care clinic built. This is being built by 814 Development out of Troy, Michigan. On the front of the property, there will be a City Brew coffee with a drive-thru. Foundations are going in and progress is beginning to show!
The new Chase Bank is making progress on their location just north of Applebee’s and will be building a small bank in the lot in front of the former Shopko.
The Helena Chamber wants to welcome Cameron Johnson to our staff as our new membership director. Cam comes to the Chamber after working for the state of Montana as an appraiser and a former career as a real estate agent in Polson. She and her husband Jerrod live in Helena with their family and enjoy many outdoor sports and activities.
Cathy Burwell is president, chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.