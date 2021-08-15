Chamber of Commerce

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crumbl Cookies is coming to Helena.

Professed as the world’s best cookies, you can watch for their opening on their website at www.crumblcookies.com/mthelena or contact them at (406) 204-0568. They will have a wide variety of great cookies – your favorites and your future favorites. They plan to rotate their cookie menu and will always have their famous milk chocolate & chilled sugar cookies available. They will be at 2030 Cromwell Dixon Lane Suite J (near Planet Beach, Jensen Jewelry, and Mainstream Boutique). They will also deliver to your office.

A review of formerly mentioned new buildings going up (we get a lot of calls on these at the Chamber):

Work on the Seeley Building downtown continues – what a beautiful building. This is owned by Rex Seeley and Ray Kuntz. Projections are for it to be complete by the end of the year. Businesses in the building include another location for PureView Health, new locations for Helena Vision Center, the Catholic Diocese, and Core Wellness. All seven condos on the top floor have been sold.