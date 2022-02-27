Chamber of Commerce

Eatery to open at Canyon Ferry Mini Basket

For those of you who already miss having Las Cozadoras at the Canyon Ferry Mini Basket, I have good news!

The family that owns Big Bull Bar and Grill at Winston will be opening a second restaurant called Raghorn Grill and Tavern at this location.

It will feature the same great type of menu as Big Bull and will offer beer and wine. The Templan family, Larry, Jackie, Jordan and Jason are the owners. Stop by Big Bull Bar and Grill to get some of the best burgers and fries plus more great menu items. Expect more of the same type of menu items by around Memorial Day at the Raghorn.

Great news for residents of the east and north valley. Rob, owner of the Mini Basket, is excited to have this great opportunity to complement all they have to offer as a convenience and gas retail location on a very busy, heavily traveled, Canyon Ferry Road.

The new CRUMBL COOKIE location is going in near Planet Beach at 2030 Cromwell Dixon Lane Suite J. Owners Daniel and Teri Coomes are excited to get this fun and tasty new business open.

We anticipate (and are very excited for) the grand opening – hopefully coming soon! Crumbl Cookie loves bringing friends and family together over the world’s best cookies. Their phone number is 406-204-0568.

There will be a new Chef’s Store (US Foods) built in the empty lot just west of Winco Foods (east of Sportsman’s Wearhouse).

U.S. Foods are based out of Rosemont, Illinois. Chef’s Stores are wholesale restaurant supply stores and they have one in Kalispell and Missoula so far in their Montana presence. US Foods Chef's Store sells quality ingredients and restaurant supplies in a simple, convenient warehouse format — providing customers exceptional service and a dependable source of supply. It appears that they will be open to the public. Check them out at http://www.chefstore.com.

Mount Helena Motor Sports, 1230 Euclid Ave., is infilling their canopy to add additional showroom space.

Mount Helena Motor Sports is a full service Can-Am, Ski-Doo, and Sea Doo Dealer. They offer sales and service for your ATV, side-by-side and more. They have an experienced staff who can help you purchase and/or maintain your machines. They are locally owned by Bruce McCullough and Kelsey and Amanda Murdock and moved to this location a couple of years ago.

Check them out on Facebook under Mount Helena Motor Sports, stop by the store, or call 406-443-7373. Hours open include Tuesday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm, Saturdays 9 am to 4 pm, closed Sunday and Monday.

Kudos to the Chamber’s workforce program Helena WINS working in partnership with Montana Business Assistance Connection for a successful event last week to encourage retirees to look at helping our local businesses by coming back to work.

Even filling part-time positions can make a big difference when the unemployment rate is running very low at 1.6%. More than 100 retirees attended and are enthusiastic about re-entering the workforce. McKinley Winkle, Helena WINS director, ran the event which included a varied list of employers who presented and then met with potential workers after.

It's a very innovative approach to workforce development that is now being suggested statewide.

Cathy Burwell is president, chief executive officer of the Helena-Area Chamber of Commerce.

