Chamber of Commerce

New businesses rolling into town

Happy Fourth of July to you all!

I am hoping you have a great holiday with friends and family and that you be extra careful with fireworks with the fire danger so very high in this hot weather.

There will be a new auto-detailing business location built in the lot at 2020 N. Last Chance Gulch - next to Knox Flowers.

It will be a new location for Vapor Auto Detailing (now at 1445 National Ave). They use a unique steam vapor to deep clean your vehicles (which also kills all germs and viruses). Steam cleaning is one of the most effective ways of cleaning “anything” and also one of the most sanitary. They use less chemicals that can be harsh on your vehicle that most other detail shops use – this is a greener process for you, your car, and the environment. They also offer free child-infant car seat or booster seat cleaning with every detail. In addition to vehicles, they can clean motorcycles, engines, boats, RVs – even your mountain bike. Vapor Auto Detailing is owned by Tevin Agtarap and you can contact them at 406-996-1440.