Chamber of Commerce

New businesses rolling into town
Happy Fourth of July to you all!
I am hoping you have a great holiday with friends and family and that you be extra careful with fireworks with the fire danger so very high in this hot weather.
There will be a new auto-detailing business location built in the lot at 2020 N. Last Chance Gulch - next to Knox Flowers.
It will be a new location for Vapor Auto Detailing (now at 1445 National Ave). They use a unique steam vapor to deep clean your vehicles (which also kills all germs and viruses). Steam cleaning is one of the most effective ways of cleaning “anything” and also one of the most sanitary. They use less chemicals that can be harsh on your vehicle that most other detail shops use – this is a greener process for you, your car, and the environment. They also offer free child-infant car seat or booster seat cleaning with every detail. In addition to vehicles, they can clean motorcycles, engines, boats, RVs – even your mountain bike. Vapor Auto Detailing is owned by Tevin Agtarap and you can contact them at 406-996-1440.
Work on the Seeley Building downtown continues – what a beautiful building. This is owned by Rex Seeley and Ray Kuntz. Projections are for it to be complete by the end of the year. Businesses in the building include a second location for Pureview Health, new location for Helena Vision Center, the Catholic Diocese and Core Wellness. They may still have a space open for a professional office – contact Ray Kuntz or Rex Seeley for more information. All seven condos on the top floor have been sold.
The new Chinese restaurant is now open at the former L&D Chinese Buffet location at 1605 11th Ave. next to Leslie’s Hallmark Store. It is the Red Sugar Dim Sum (came from Bozeman where their other location is). It features handmade and homemade Chinese food with specialties of Chinese dumplings, handmade noodles, lunch combos, hot plates and cold plates. Some unusual specials shown on their Facebook page are durian puff swans, moon cakes and deep-fried red bean sesame balls. This expands the cuisine offerings of our city and broadens options along the Prospect & 11th corridors.
A newer law firm in Helena is Passamani and Letang, PPLC. They are a full-service law firm specializing in business law, civil litigation law, bankruptcy law, wrongful termination, personal injury law, estate planning, real estate law, probate, commercial litigation, and taxation law. Partners are Joe Passamani (attorney) and Nick LeTang (attorney and CPA). They offer free consultations. You can contact them at 406-422-4522 or stop by their office at 40 West 14th St. here in Helena.
The former location of Clear Glass Auto has been torn down (1915 N. Montana Ave.) and will be developed by DM Development. Not sure of the future use of the property at this point.
The Helena Chamber has an opening for membership director. We are looking for a dynamic & articulate individual with strong sales skills and a high level of organizational skills to join our great staff. Come be a part of our fun and amazing Chamber team! This position is tasked with membership recruitment and retention programs for the Chamber.
The successful candidate will help coordinate membership relations programs and staff two committees. Great salary potential with a starting wage guarantee – salary has a good base with great commission opportunities. Full benefits package. For complete job description contact the Helena Chamber office at 406-442-4120.
Cathy Burwell is president, chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.