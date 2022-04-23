Chamber of Commerce: What's new in business -- and farewell

I had the address incorrect last time for City Plumbing & Heating. They are located at 1600 University St. and have been serving the Helena area for over 70 years. Matt Losey (owner) is a knowledgeable and highly trained professional. You can call City Plumbing at 406-442-5830.

It is nice to see that things are really starting to fill in the mall property site! The site is being labeled as the Capital Hill Town Center and as you saw in the IR this past week, it will now feature a Panera Bread restaurant.

With the Opportunity Bank operations building, the new clinic and surgery center for Benefis, plus the Taco Bell, Starbucks and First Interstate Bank building – it soon will be a much more beautiful and welcoming location as you enter Helena! There are a couple more buildings in the planning stages plus plans to improve the corridor along the edges of the property.

Chris Rehor, owner of the Elkhorn Mountain Inn is planning to remodel the hotel into an extended stay hotel to fill a much-needed niche for travelers and short-term workforce needs. Elkhorn Mountain Inn is located just west of the Montana City Grill at 1 Jackson Creek Road. You can reach them at (406) 442-6625 or www.elkhornmountaininn.com.

SMA Architecture and Design is expanding their space at 920 Front St. to accommodate their growing firm. They are also opening a new office in Butte where they have bought the Club 13 Bar building at 13 W. Broadway St. (uptown) and will be remodeling it. SMA also has offices in Bozeman.

The Eagles Club at 801 N. Fee St. is becoming a Lux Nightclub. The developer is Gomex Properties. Watch for this location to be remodeled and updated over the coming months.

The Uphill Grill food truck is going to have a “bricks and mortar” location! They will be moving into the former Café Zydeco location on Last Chance Gulch (1 W. 15th St.). They are known for their wonderful burritos, cheesesteak sandwiches, french toast sandwiches, quesadillas, gyros, pancake breakfasts, and more. Call 406-314-2330 for more information. Cafe Zydeco is now at 625 Euclid Ave.

There will be a new development of duplexes just north of the one next to Super 1 Foods. Kal Kunkle of Billings will be putting in more of these much-needed housing units on the property along the frontage road (just north of the roundabout). This property has been annexed in the city in order to use city water and sewer services.

If your roof is getting to that 20 year “replacement” time, American’s Choice Roofing would love to give you a quote! Owners Greg and Jeanette Wood have over 30 years of experience and have been with America’s Choice for over 25 years. They choose the most durable roofing products and train their expert engineers to tackle any challenge. You will love their friendly, reliable and reassuring service. Give them a call at 206-442-1400 or check them online at www.americaschoiceroofing.com/helena/.

Fiesta Mexicana invites you to stop out and enjoy their authentic Mexican fare. They are located next to Lucky Bucky’s Bar and Casino at 3425 US Hwy. 12 E. Owned by 4 cousins, they take great pride in their quality ingredients and wonderful recipes – all at affordable prices. You can also have a cocktail with your meal here in Helena. They can be reached at 406-513-1672. They also have locations in Belgrade, Bozeman, Laurel, and Billings. Check out their website at www.fiestamexicanamontana.com.

Farewell: This is my last column before my retirement begins at the end of this month.

Hopefully you have kept up with the changes and news for the Helena-area business community over my nearly 10 years of columns. I’m sure there will still be a column from the Chamber but not sure who will be tasked with it. Thanks for all the accolades over the years – it was fun to do – even if I threw in a little gossip from time to time.

Cathy Burwell is president/chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

