Chamber of Commerce: Vigilante Pizza coming to tap room

Angel Care has moved from their Euclid Ave. location to a new one at 17 S. Last Chance Gulch.

They are excited to continue to serve senior, elderly and disabled area citizens in their home for home and personal care, housekeeping and more.

Check them out at www.angelcaremontana.com or call (406) 262-7892. They are based out of Havre, Montana but have been serving the Helena and East Helena areas for several years.

Arise Chiropractic & Wellness is at 1221 Echelon Place Suite A, near Century 21 off North Montana Avenue. Dr. Blood can help you address all of your individual health and wellness needs at this comprehensive practice. You can call for an appointment at (406) 422-0726.

The Lewis & Clark Tap Room and Vigilante Pizza are excited to offer you that perfect beer and pizza combination.

Many of you have already experienced the goodness of Vigilante Pizza via takeout from their location at 704 E. Main St., East Helena. They are excited to be expanding into the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Vigilante Pizza owners Rob Leland, Scott Leland and Chris Mockel have been working with Lewis & Clark owner Max Pigman on kitchen renovation plans and are scheduled to open their additional brewery location in the coming months.

Soon you will be able to experience this pizza by the slice or order a full pie just the way you want it and wash it down with cold Lewis and Clark beer.

Opportunity Bank broke ground this past week on a large new office building on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Sanders Street – just north of the new Starbucks. This will be an operations building with a call center located within. It should be completed in 2023.

Forterra Concrete Products Inc. located at 2001 North Benton Avenue. has been sold to Quik Crete and will most likely be under the Rinker Materials Division as they move forward. Forterra was a publicly traded company and Quik Crete is privately owned. They produce all types of concrete pipe, culverts, block, tanks, and bridge beams. Tony Gehring is the plant manager and Mike Meredith is their sales manager. Their phone number is (406) 442-6503.

City Plumbing and Heating is at 711 N. Last Chance Gulch and have been serving the Helena Area for over 70 years with highly trained professionals. You can call them at (406) 442-5830.

Mountain Berry Bowls have changed their location and will now be at Centennial Park near the YMCA. Check them out on Facebook under mountain berry bowls (Helena). They feature loaded acai smoothie bowls with granola, fresh fruit and toppings. You can check out their website at www.mountainberrybowls.com/helena or give them a call at (406) 459-8231.

The Diamond Block building (west of the Montana Club - on Sixth Avenue and near Park Avenue) has been purchased and there are some very preliminary plans into the city for possibly some retail, business offices and food for the main level with residential on the second and third floors.

Look for more info on this to come.

Cathy Burwell is president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0