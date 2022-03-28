Chamber of Commerce: Spring brings changes to businesses

With the spring weather warming up, you will see more construction get underway on projects that have been on hold over the winter.

Benefis Health System had their groundbreaking for the new surgery center and clinic that will be on the 11th Avenue side of the mall property. This $44 million investment will feature 34 exam rooms and a 16-chair infusion room for the cancer treatment department. There will be eight physicians based in it but will also have visiting specialists from the Benefis system. The building should be completed in 2023.

They have started moving dirt on the mall site in preparation for the new Opportunity Bank operations building that will be on the east side of that location near Prospect.

Crumbl Cookie is set for a grand opening on the 1st of April (no April fools…) and will be ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with over 100 varieties of cookies – different ones featured each week. They are located near Planet Beach and Staples. The address is 2030 Cromwell Dixon Lane #J. Their phone number is 406-204-0568.

Glass Craft, who has been teaching stained glass classes for over 20 years, has moved from 618 N. Last Chance Gulch to 45 N. Last Chance Gulch (on the lower level of the Ten Mile Creek Brewery). They offer classes or you can purchase gifts from their gift shop. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of being open until 9 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Saturdays they are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Sundays). You can reach them at 406-449-2897.

The Independent building is rapidly nearing completion. There will be Ascension Brewery, Ascension Grill and Montago Coffee on the main floor, Mosaic Architecture will occupy the second floor along with The Sidecar, a coworking community for new generation workspace leased to individuals and startup businesses, and the brewery will have the most amazing taproom and deck space on the new third floor rooftop of this building. We have watched an amazing transformation take place and look forward to it opening up soon. Mosaic and Sidecar plan to move into the building in the next couple of weeks – other occupants will follow as areas are completed.

The former Macy’s store will have a new furniture store that will feature high-end Scandinavian furniture. I don’t have the store name yet but will let you know when that becomes public.

Family Dollar Store is busy getting the new interior in place where they will open next door to Harbor Freight (just north of the Good Samaritan retail store.).

The Windbag will be remodeling the former Ghost Art Gallery location next door to expand into that space. We will have more information soon from Matt, the owner. He did mention that they plan to restore the former historic bar from the Windbag to place in the new bar expansion. Exciting to see expansion downtown.

Rumors are that there may be a new brewery going into the former Panhandler location on the south end of the walking mall. We’ll keep working to get more information on that.

Cathy Burwell is president, chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

