Chamber of Commerce: New restaurants and more in Helena

A new feature will be a turf strip for speed training and for getting athletes back to top performance. You can contact them at (406) 502-1900 or stop by at 1302 Prospect Ave.

Cliff’s Jewelry, formerly located next to Peak Physical Therapy, has moved to East Helena. Owners Berkley and Estella Conrad are happy to be at 19 W. Main St. and remind you that they are a full-service jewelry store with a special and unique offering of quality jewelry.

They also have David Barnes (formerly of Saunders Jewelry in the Gulch) on staff as a very experienced and talented goldsmith. Stop by and check out their new store or call (406) 442-2570.

Cliff’s Jewelry was formerly a long time store in the Capital Hill mall.

Beargrass Trading Co., at 417 N Last Chance Gulch, has been sold to a new owner, April Sargeson. Beargrass Trading Co. is such a unique and fun store – be sure to stop by and check out their wonderful merchandise. Check them out on Facebook or call (406) 502-1777.

The former owner of Beargrass Trading – Cindy Loacker has started a new business called Sweet Bee Vintage Markets. These are vintage market events offering dozens of vendors (from Helena and Montana) for a fun day of shopping, food, and music.