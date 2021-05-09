Chamber of Commerce: New restaurants and more in Helena

New restaurants and more
A new Chinese restaurant is coming soon to the former L&D Chinese Buffet location at 1605 11th Ave. next to Leslie’s Hallmark Store.
It is the Red Sugar Dim Sum (coming from Bozeman where their other location is). It will feature handmade and homemade Chinese food with specialties of Chinese dumplings, handmade noodles, lunch combos, hot plates and cold plates. Some unusual specials shown on their Facebook page are durian puff swans, moon cakes, and deep-fried red bean sesame balls. This should expand the cuisine offerings of our city and broaden options along the Prospect & 11th corridors.
Look for them to open soon.
In the former Capital Hill Mall property, one block south of the new Starbucks – will be a new Taco Bell. It will face the new N. Sanders St. that crosses from 11th to Prospect. The restaurant location is on the new street added between north Sanders & Roberts called Vandalay Drive.
Changes along Prospect Avenue include Peak Physical Therapy, who is expanding into adjacent spaces to increase their ability to serve clients and to offer more services. They will have more private treatment rooms and group fitness classes plus additional post op personal training.
A new feature will be a turf strip for speed training and for getting athletes back to top performance. You can contact them at (406) 502-1900 or stop by at 1302 Prospect Ave.
Cliff’s Jewelry, formerly located next to Peak Physical Therapy, has moved to East Helena. Owners Berkley and Estella Conrad are happy to be at 19 W. Main St. and remind you that they are a full-service jewelry store with a special and unique offering of quality jewelry.
They also have David Barnes (formerly of Saunders Jewelry in the Gulch) on staff as a very experienced and talented goldsmith. Stop by and check out their new store or call (406) 442-2570.
Cliff’s Jewelry was formerly a long time store in the Capital Hill mall.
Beargrass Trading Co., at 417 N Last Chance Gulch, has been sold to a new owner, April Sargeson. Beargrass Trading Co. is such a unique and fun store – be sure to stop by and check out their wonderful merchandise. Check them out on Facebook or call (406) 502-1777.
The former owner of Beargrass Trading – Cindy Loacker has started a new business called Sweet Bee Vintage Markets. These are vintage market events offering dozens of vendors (from Helena and Montana) for a fun day of shopping, food, and music.
They will have an event on June 26 at 6150 Collins Drive with vintage finds, farmhouse décor, restored furniture, salvage finds, repurposed pieces and much more.
Check them out on Facebook or www.sweetbeevintagemarket.com. You can also contact them at sweetbeevintagemarket@gmail.com.
Coming soon to Helena (next week on May 11th) is Aasved Acai Superfood Bowls. It is a new food truck specializing in berry bowls with such ingredients as granola, fruit, coconut shavings, acai, almond butter, cacao nibs, honey, bee pollen, and much more.
Acai is a delicious and nutritious berry from the acai palm tree in South America which can help with inflammation and allergies and help with digestion, immune systems and overall energy.
Owned by the Aasved family from here in Helena, you can reach them at (406) 396-5686.
Downtown Helena/Business Improvement District along with the city of Helena is now offering a chance for businesses in the downtown area to expand their store into what are called Parklets.
The term Parklet originated in 2005 in San Francisco to describe the conversion of a parking space into a small public open space. Cities around the world have launched parklet programs and the opportunity is now available in Helena.
It is described as a cost-effective way to activate streets and create vibrant neighborhoods while promoting economic vitality.
The application process is through the City of Helena. The Business Improvement District is also announcing a grant opportunity to help downtown businesses interested in putting a parklet by their business. They have requirements on the railings, decking, and framing materials.
About a year and a half ago, we had information on Tractor Supply Co. coming to Helena – which as you know, has not yet happened.
I reached out to them and received an answer that they are still considering Helena for a new store but do not have a confirmation of when that might happen. Tractor Supply Co. stores have farm supplies, pet and animal feed & supplies, clothing, tools, fencing and much more. They now have a store in Lolo.
Cathy Burwell is president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.