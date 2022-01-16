Chamber of Commerce: New businesses, moves and North Valley

There is a new dental office in the newly renovated Dowling Architects building at 736 Last Chance Gulch.

Prairie Mountain Dental is owned by Dr. Justin Hicks, DMD. Hicks earned his dental degree from Case Western Reserve University. He offers a comprehensive treatment plan that can help you obtain a healthy, beautiful smile. Services include general dentistry, restorative, and emergency dentistry plus dentures. He is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at 406-612-4549.

There is a new food truck in town called Wicked Taco. You can find them on Facebook to look for their current location but they are usually along Montana Avenue. They specialize in Birria Tacos that look totally amazing. Give them a try.

The new Rocky Mountain Liquor store is open at 1500 Cedar St. Owner Ken Weinheimer is excited to complete the renovation of the location (which by the way, is amazing!) and complete the move from the former location (formerly Northside Liquor). Stop by for the biggest selection of wine and spirits, plus check out their humidor with the largest selection of cigars in Montana. Call 406-495-9573 or check them out online at www.rmliquor.com .

Fisher’s Technology is moving to a new location from their current location on Helena Avenue. They have purchased the former Homecrafters building at 1115 Euclid Ave. (Homecrafters moved into the Lundy Center on the west end near CVS Pharmacy & Van’s Thriftway). Fisher’s Technology offers IT services and support, copiers, printing and office equipment (including phone systems). Visit www.fishertech.com for more information or call 406-442-9810.

Uncommon Ground (Real Estate) has moved from their Lyndale location to 1430 Dodge Ave., which has much more room for this growing agency. To find them, turn west off of North Montana Avenue at Eagle Tire and they will be on the left (south of Lewis and Clark Brewery). Check them out at www.uncommongroundmt.com or call 406-459-1424. They are a full-service real estate office and can help you sell or buy property. Email them at info@uncommongroundmt.com .

There is a new meeting space downtown call Space One Eleven which is at 111 6th Ave. (across the street from Benny’s Bistro). They have space for small meetings and groups. Call them at 406-431-0216 for more information.

The north valley area near Bob’s Valley Market is growing and becoming quite a hub for the increasing number of residents. Bob’s Valley Market has been the long-time anchor for the business district there. Bob’s has a complete grocery and convenience store along with fuel offerings. Their deli is a great stop to pick up lunch or dinner. They also do business as Montana Valley Hams – amazing hams you can’t find elsewhere! Owner Steve Bartmess is constantly expanding and growing this popular business.

Steve recently built a new Ace hardware store to save north valley residents a 20-mile round trip venture into Helena. Valley ACE Hardware opened this past year and not only has a full offering of building supplies, hardware, home décor, lawn and garden, lighting and electrical, paint, plumbing supplies and much more – but they now offer small engine service and repair. They are open at 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 pm on Monday-Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call them at 406-422-4143 or just stop by and check out this new store.

Moose Junction Coffee and Pizza is a very popular pizza and coffee location across the street to the west of Bob’s Valley Market. They are at 7534 Roughsawn Drive, Suite A1 and you can call to order your pizza at 406-458-1936. They are open Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. And Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Note: Pizza availability begins at 11 a.m.) You can dine-in or take out. A limited delivery area is also available. Check them out on Facebook or at www.moose-junction.com.

The Grub-Stake Lounge and Restaurant is another very popular eating location in the north valley – just off I-15 at 1450 Lincoln Road East. it is open daily until midnight and offers some of the best breakfasts in the area. They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and have a great pizza offering for dine-in or take-out. Owner Louie Caissey invites you to stop out and enjoy a relaxed meal or a drink. Call 406-458-9816.

