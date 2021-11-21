Chamber of Commerce: New businesses, expansions and moves

Speak Easy 41, a sister business to Missouri River Brewing Co. in East Helena, will be opening in the location of the former Snow Hop Brewery at 685 Barney St. Suite A.

Jaramia Bunker, Scott Hansing and Adam Hutchinson are in charge of this new brewery. They plan to have some different offerings than their main site. They will have their best sellers in addition to a wide variety of different beers. They will also have a hard seltzer. Look for their opening on Dec. 1, when they will be open from 2-9 p.m.

Next door, in the former location of Mountain Ranch House Eatery – 625 Barney St. Ste. B, will be Conforto Ristorante, which will feature Italian food, fresh pasta and pizza - and much more. Kyle Osborne is the general manager and their phone is (406) 422-1155. They are open Wednesday – Sunday from 4-8 p.m. They are community-focused which means it is convenient and they will also have a cold case with items you can take home and reheat easily.

1889 Coffee is downsizing to their main location on Prospect Avenue and have closed their Montana Avenue location within the Farmers State Bank.

With the citywide challenge of getting enough employees (especially for two locations), owner Brett Weinsch will focus on the continued success of his first location. Rock Starr BBQ will be moving into the site at Farmers State Bank and offering their popular BBQ fare and also coffee options. All the best to these two great businesses as they transition.

Crosby Family Insurance is at 302 N. Last Chance Gulch. Owner Alex Crosby and his wife Missy moved here with their three children from Colorado. As an independent insurance agency, they will research rates and coverage from top companies and find the best rates and plans available.

They focus on low cost, quality coverage with good advice to give clients a personalized experience for families and business owners.

You can contact them at 303-552-7586 or alex@crosbyfamilyinsurance.com . Their website is www.crosbyfamilyinsurance.com .

Scott & Brooke Phillips are the owners of Valley View IT & Media at 2001 11th Ave. Ste.#1 Bldg A. and have over 30 years of IT and television experience to cover all the bases for technical and media needs.

They offer managed IT services, business phone services, wireless connectivity and video production. They are 100% local to the Helena area so response times and tech help happen immediately. They offer bundled service savings with local hospitality.

Contact them at 406-324-9100 or stop by. Website is www.valleyviewitm.com or email them at contactus@valleyviewitm.com

Rocky Mountain Liquor is still open and providing great service at the 1800 Cedar St. location.

Owner Ken Weinheimer announced he is opening The Lewis & Clark Bourbon Club so people could share their love of bourbon & other American whiskeys. Rocky Mountain Liquor will be launching the club in its newly remodeled 4,000 square-foot location at 1500 Cedar St in just a few weeks.

There will be a gorgeous walk-in humidor that is nearly complete with an amazing variety of hand-crafted cigars for every taste. Of course, there will be endless choices of retail/packaged liquor as well as special order items, tastings, exclusive events and access to rare releases.

The Club arrives just in time for the holidays and gifting a membership would be an excellent idea for those hard to shop for people. They offer pick-up and delivery ($50 minimum). Download their app on the Google Play site or Apple Store under Rocky Mountain Liquor. Call 406-495-9575 or email info@rmliquor.com. Their website is www.rmliquor.com.

Don’t forget to get a commemorative ornament highlighting the Light A Life Tree and the Civic Center this year.

This gorgeous ornament, designed by well-known Helena artist, Alan Snell, is available at several locations: Helena Chamber (225 N. Cruse Ave – Ste. A) – plus online at www.helenachamber.com – also The Bears Den Gallery, St. Peters Hospital Gift Store, Montana Historical Society Gift Store, and both Leslie’s Hallmark stores. A great and lasting gift for the hard to buy for, your parents, your kids who moved out of state, and more.

Cathy Burwell is president and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

