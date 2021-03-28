Chamber of Commerce: New businesses coming to Helena

Empire Equipment is moving closer to Helena from their Canyon Creek location to 7166 N. Montana Ave.
They are a family-owned, second generation, heavy equipment dealer based in Helena. The company’s roots stretch back to 1991, and since then they have focused on building long-lasting relationships by offering the highest level of service. They pride themselves on going the extra mile for their customers. Equipment carried by Empire includes new and used tractors, hay tools, and other equipment from popular brands such as McCormick, Kuhn, including Kuhn Knight and Kuhn Krause, and others.
They are also a supplier of A&I and Abilene Machine products and offer a wide range of attachments via General Implement.
You can reach them at (406) 368-2217 or email their office manager Krista Marshall at krista@empire-equipmentco.com. More information is on their website at www.empireequipmentco.com .
North Hills Property Management and Handyman Service has 15 years of experience in construction, home maintenance and repair. From roofing to finishing a basement & everything in between – owner Dustin Borchert has extensive experience in carpentry, tile, painting, total renovation, clean up, and even pole barns. They also have a great network of professionals who specialize in plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.
They promise professional skills at a fair price. Contact them at (406) 422-4853 to get a quote for your project!
Headwaters Crafthouse is nearly open in the Farmers State Bank on the corner of Last Chance Gulch and North Montana Avenue. Owners Mike and Joanie More are excited to present 40 taps of microbrews, wines, ciders, and seltzers plus some non-alcoholic beverages. They have indoor seating and a heated patio. It will be family-friendly and their first event is a fundraiser for Grandstreet Theatre on April 7 (which is National Beer Day). Tickets for that event will be available through Grandstreet and all funds will go to help their programs. The address is 2125 N. Last Chance Gulch and you can contact them at (406) 442-0155. Check them out on Facebook, too
1889 Coffee House is now open in their second location also within the new Farmers State Bank on the corner of Last Chance Gulch and North Montana Avenue. Owner Brett Wiensch said they are up and running with a limited menu for food for now (they will be expanding as equipment arrives) but of course the same large offering of drinks as their Prospect Avenue location. They have a convenient drive-thru and parking on the west side of the bank and along the street. Come in and check out their cool atmosphere and enjoy your favorite refreshments. Check them out on Facebook or call (406) 502-1889.
Dave’s Fencing can install dependable, durable fences you will be proud of. They have been doing top quality work since 1993. Their trained fencing professionals offer quick, knowledgeable service and competitive pricing. They provide fencing services for residential, commercial, and industrial properties - so their fence contractors and fencing specialists will be able to accommodate all of your requests and needs. They are at 3210 Canyon Ferry Road and can be called at (406) 431-6182.
Bozeman-based BizTech Solutions is now offering their services in the Helena area. They understand that every business has unique technology needs and requirements. Whether you are a private health care practice needing help planning and implementing HIPAA compliant systems or a large accounting firm that requires a failsafe back-up solution, they can align your IT infrastructure with your business strategies.
Their team will work closely with yours to ensure that your technology solutions enhance your team’s efficiency and production, setting aside more time to concentrate on business goals and customer service. Technology is the way of the world, and your business cannot afford to miss out on it. Call them at (406) 414-0633.
406 Electric is based in Helena and operates under strong values aimed at exceeding client needs. Their communication channels are always open. The client relationship begins on the first day of contact and only ends once the customer is fully satisfied. They are proud to provide the results you want and need. They can help with new construction, remodels, and alternative power. Call them at (406) 459-8243 or contact Rich Bailey at richbailey@406electric.com .
Work on the new shoe store next door to TJ Maxx is progressing. Owned by the Shoe Show company, it has the signs up and will be called Shoe Dept. Encore. The address is 2005 Cromwell Dixon Lane in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center. According to the director of store planning, the construction will be completed the first week of April and the store will open soon after.