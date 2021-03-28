Chamber of Commerce: New businesses coming to Helena

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Headwaters Crafthouse is nearly open in the Farmers State Bank on the corner of Last Chance Gulch and North Montana Avenue. Owners Mike and Joanie More are excited to present 40 taps of microbrews, wines, ciders, and seltzers plus some non-alcoholic beverages. They have indoor seating and a heated patio. It will be family-friendly and their first event is a fundraiser for Grandstreet Theatre on April 7 (which is National Beer Day). Tickets for that event will be available through Grandstreet and all funds will go to help their programs. The address is 2125 N. Last Chance Gulch and you can contact them at (406) 442-0155. Check them out on Facebook, too

1889 Coffee House is now open in their second location also within the new Farmers State Bank on the corner of Last Chance Gulch and North Montana Avenue. Owner Brett Wiensch said they are up and running with a limited menu for food for now (they will be expanding as equipment arrives) but of course the same large offering of drinks as their Prospect Avenue location. They have a convenient drive-thru and parking on the west side of the bank and along the street. Come in and check out their cool atmosphere and enjoy your favorite refreshments. Check them out on Facebook or call (406) 502-1889.