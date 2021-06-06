Chamber of Commerce: New businesses blossom in Helena

Look for unique offerings such as homemade cookies that can be made into ice cream sandwiches with many toppings and options. Opening this coming Friday. Check them out on Facebook @cookiesandcreammt.

We have a new florist in town - Petals Floral Design is at 1900 N. Last Chance Gulch (former location for Floral Cottage) and the owner is Kathy Synness. In addition to floral arrangements, they will be offering house plants and much more. Coming soon will be the addition of consignment furniture and a special feature. They will have a bouquet buffet where you can select your own flowers or you can give a gift card to someone to come choose their own bouquet! They also do gift baskets for special occasions, too. Call Kathy at 439-1771.

A new website and Facebook page are in the works. They are open Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturdays.