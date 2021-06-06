Chamber of Commerce: New businesses blossom in Helena

The new Floral Cottage building is now complete and open for business at their new location of 2620 N. Sanders.
This location is on the cross street between the Stockman Bank and the Motherlode Restaurant. Owner Pam Lee is excited about her new building and the great location that offers more opportunity for customers to stop in. They are open on Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. plus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Stop by and check it out.
The Helena Cycle Center has new owners – Justin and Janessa Barrell who took the reins of the business in early January. Originally from the Pennsylvania area, they had ties to family in Townsend and were looking for a business in this part of the state. They have added some lighting and accessory lines for all types of bikes, 4-wheelers, and side-by-side vehicles. They have stepped up their street bike line but noted their support for the Last Chance Raceway and are looking forward to being more involved in the community. You can call them at 443-4631 or check them out online at www.helenacycle.com. Stop by and welcome them to Helena.
Coming soon to the Last Chance Gulch area near the Great Northern Town Center is Cookies and Cream! Opening on June 11, they will be at 1 W. 15th St. in the building where Café Zydeco used to be before locating elsewhere in Helena.
Look for unique offerings such as homemade cookies that can be made into ice cream sandwiches with many toppings and options. Opening this coming Friday. Check them out on Facebook @cookiesandcreammt.
We have a new florist in town - Petals Floral Design is at 1900 N. Last Chance Gulch (former location for Floral Cottage) and the owner is Kathy Synness. In addition to floral arrangements, they will be offering house plants and much more. Coming soon will be the addition of consignment furniture and a special feature. They will have a bouquet buffet where you can select your own flowers or you can give a gift card to someone to come choose their own bouquet! They also do gift baskets for special occasions, too. Call Kathy at 439-1771.
A new website and Facebook page are in the works. They are open Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturdays.
Helena has a new business to help with all your cycling needs. Sweetgrass Cyclery is a mobile business that can come to your location and help with any mechanical issues your bike may have – or maybe just give it a tune-up for the summer. Dave Hartman is the owner and has over 30 years of experience as a bike mechanic. He is also a dealer for Kona bicycles. You can reach him at 406-400-9905 or you may also book an appointment on his website at www.sweetgrasscyclery.com. Dave had a shop in Missoula for several decades before moving to Helena.
New to the downtown is Aspen Adult Services located in the building where Hub Coffee and Evolve Nutrition are at 314 N. Last Chance Gulch. Aspen is an adult services business offering a range of services from job readiness training and job search assistance to on-the-job support. Their team is the original management staff from Adult Services from Helena Industries. They have over 50 years of experience and are now applying it in a new model of business. Their general number is 406-272-2402 – you can also email them at support@aspenadultservices.com. Their availability is by appointment only. You can also call Charlie McKay at 406-272-2402 or Ona Lepard at 406-431-9870.
You may be pleased to know that the Motor Vehicle Department at the city-county building is expanding with a remodel that will give them more opportunity to provide more service for registering and renewing your vehicle licensing.
If you are planning a visit – check out their website cam first to anticipate your wait time – it is really a great tool when you are busy and don’t have time to wait. Here is the link to the page with the webcam: https://lccountymt.gov/car/motorvehicle.html
Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.