Chamber of Commerce: New businesses and some changes

New businesses and some changes

Congratulations to Jorgenson’s on becoming part of the Ramada by Wyndham flag for their hotel at 1714 11th Ave.

Stop by Jorgie’s Grill for great home-cooked meals and warm hospitality. Check them out at www.jorgensonsinn.com or call (406) 442-1770.

If you happen to drive out Canyon Ferry Road – stop by and check out the greatly expanded Canyon Ferry Mini Basket convenience store and gas station. They have a wonderful deli and hot pizza and are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call them at 406-227-8506.

Guardian Dermatology, P.C. is planned to open December. Guardian Dermatology, P.C. is a physician-led, dermatology practice specializing in the treatment of all skin disorders. Dr. Logan Skelley is Helena's only board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs Micrographic Surgeon/Skin Cancer Specialist. Janey Skelley, PA-C, is a Dermatology Physician Assistant with several years of experience treating all types of routine and complex skin conditions. Prior to coming to Helena in 2019, they both worked at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Together, they are excited to offer their highly specialized and patient-centered medical expertise to the Helena community. They can be contacted through their website at https://www.guardianmontana.com/.

The Uphill Grill breakfast food truck originally based out of Kalispell, will be making the move to Helena. Owned by Michael Taylor and Fiancé Joslyn Rose, they make everything fresh to order and hope to be opening in the Helena area very soon. Their staple menu items include chorizo and bacon breakfast burritos, gyros, tacos, BLT wraps, and then rotate items and provide specials such as French toast sandwiches, cheesesteaks, strawberry pancakes and more. Be sure to give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram as The Uphill Grill.

Ghost Art Gallery is remodeling and expanding to the upstairs location where their frame shop is. This will put their store on one level and allow the Windbag Restaurant to expand into their former gallery location. Watch for more on this to come.

I mentioned High Plains Sheepskin last week who build and sell slippers, mittens, and hats. I had some misinformation – the owners are Spencer Haire and Casey Sasek. With Christmas coming – this would be a great time to check them out online at www.hpsheepskin.com or contact them at 406-227-8965. The store is at 5 W. Main St. in East Helena. This would be a great “made in Montana” gift for all the family.

Old Salt Outpost, serving grass-fed burgers and beef-fried potatoes, is the first work of Old Salt Co-op, a Montana company that connects your family with meat that’s raised with integrity in landscapes you know and care about. Old Salt is powered by its customers, its member ranches, and its butchers and chefs. Old Salt Outpost is located inside the Gold Bar at 406 N Last Chance Gulch and is open Wednesday-Saturday 4-11 p.m. and Sunday noon- 8 p.m. Visit their website https://www.oldsaltoutpost.com/ or give them a call 406-272-2156.

Construction is underway for The Hopper to go in next to Ten Mile Creek Brewery. They are excited to bring fast-casual, locally sourced fare to a stretch of Helena’s historic walking mall. Digging into their Montana roots, the owners are bringing their dream to life of dishing up their favorite and unfamiliar fare, and celebrating the quality and diversity of Montana’s farms, ranches, and local small businesses. Follow them on Facebook as The Hopper Kitchen & Market, and Instagram @thehopperhelena. Check out their website for the menu and more about their business at https://www.hopperhelena.com/.

Balanced Body Wellness will be opening in downtown Helena in December, offering nutrition coaching, movement training and physical therapy services. Erin Gallagher, PT, DPT, Pn1, is a physical therapist and certified nutrition coach and has a passion for providing care to all ages and abilities. Check out Balanced Body Wellness at https://balancedbodywellness.com/ or contact Erin at 406-594-2612 or erin@balancedbodywellness.com

Midtown Fitness is a new gym in town at 1224 Elm St. Owner Onder Adsay is a former bodybuilder and highly skilled personal trainer. They are open Monday-Friday 5 a.m. -10 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Give them a call at 406-513-1023.

The former locations for Christopher Banks and Rue 21 in the Skyway Mall are being built into a new furniture store. Furniture Design Center and Showroom will feature LazyBoy and also have a mattress gallery. The company is based in California. Look for this to open in coming months after construction is completed.

Cathy Burwell is president/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

