Chamber of Commerce: Mountain-Pacific moves downtown, new businesses open

Exciting news for Mountain-Pacific Quality Health – they are moving their corporate offices from the Cooney Drive location to downtown at 560 N. Park Ave., which was one of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana’s former locations.
Effective April 1, many of their team members will be at this building. During the pandemic, many of their team members worked from home offices but will now have the option to work in the new location. Their mailing address will be P.O. Box 5119, Helena, MT 59604. Mountain Pacific is a 501-c-3 nonprofit and holds federal, state and commercial contracts to help oversee the quality of care for patients and their families – especially Medicare beneficiaries & Medicaid members.
They have locations in Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific Territories of Guam & American Samoa plus the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands. Their goal is to increase access to high-quality health care that is affordable, safe and of value to patients & communities. Their website is www.mpqhf.org. Mountain-Pacific CEO Sara Medley is excited for the move and looks forward to the company being more connected to the downtown heart of Helena.
Mainstream Boutique, 2030 Cromwell Dixon Lane (next to Jensen Jewelers in the Skyway Mall), is now open. They are open from 10 am – 6 pm M-F, 10 am – 5 pm on Saturday (closed on Sundays). They feature unique, fun and exciting apparel for women, plus accessories. The company celebrates women in their communities through fashion. Their website is https://mainstreamboutique.com/pages/helena and you can reach them at (406) 442-6394.
The Flying Giant Adventure Zone is now fully open at 3351 Tricia St. (Next to Sleeping Giant Lanes) and ready for you to bring your family and friends out for a great time with many options for fun including: trampolines, climbing walls, batting cages, axe throwing, a ropes course, and much more. There is fun for all levels and ages in an exciting and modern facility. Check them out at https://sleepinggiantparks.com/adventurepark . Call (406)458-5867 for more information and reservations. Parties are welcome!
Cheddar’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese is now open at 503 Fuller Ave. (where Lattes and Sundaes was) and serving their great menu (expanded from the food truck menu) – come try them out! Phone (406) 996-1568 or check out their menu on their website at https://cheddarsgrilledcheese.com. They have wonderful grilled sandwiches that will fill you up and make you happy! They also have some great salads, soups, and wraps options. A great place to meet friends and enjoy good food!
Brooklyn Pizza and Pasta is now open in the former Bridge Pizza location at 70 South Park Ave. next to Blackfoot Brewery. Locals are raving about their amazing pizza & pasta options. They have daily lunch and dinner specials. Call (406) 422-0801 or stop by and pick something up for dinner or lunch! It is family owned and operated. They have a great menu that also includes appetizers, salads, Philly Cheesesteaks, submarine sandwiches and more. A great new option for dining in or out in Helena!
If you have windows or gutters that need a good spring cleaning, call 406 Panes & Drains to help you out. Their phone is (406) 465-7154 and offers free quotes on your needs. They are professional, licensed, and insured. Think about how much those gorgeous Helena sunsets will look through sparkling clean windows!
According to the company, the Old Navy store going in next to Hastings is set to open on April 28.
The new Starbucks along Prospect (across from Opportunity Bank) in the former Capital Hill Mall property is coming along nicely. Looks like a late spring – early summer opening for them.