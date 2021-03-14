Chamber of Commerce: Mountain-Pacific moves downtown, new businesses open

Exciting news for Mountain-Pacific Quality Health – they are moving their corporate offices from the Cooney Drive location to downtown at 560 N. Park Ave., which was one of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana’s former locations.

Effective April 1, many of their team members will be at this building. During the pandemic, many of their team members worked from home offices but will now have the option to work in the new location. Their mailing address will be P.O. Box 5119, Helena, MT 59604. Mountain Pacific is a 501-c-3 nonprofit and holds federal, state and commercial contracts to help oversee the quality of care for patients and their families – especially Medicare beneficiaries & Medicaid members.

They have locations in Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific Territories of Guam & American Samoa plus the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands. Their goal is to increase access to high-quality health care that is affordable, safe and of value to patients & communities. Their website is www.mpqhf.org. Mountain-Pacific CEO Sara Medley is excited for the move and looks forward to the company being more connected to the downtown heart of Helena.