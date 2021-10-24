Chamber of Commerce: More business growth in East Helena, part two

As promised in my last column, I have more to add to the business growth East Helena. Here are some more great businesses. (Apologies in advance if I missed your business – hard to find and report on them all!)
High Plains Sheepskin is an amazing business that began in 1993 in Wyoming by Gary Thomas.
Gary started out by learning the tannery business and worked as a sheepskin finisher & grader. He and his staff built and sold slippers, mittens, and hats. Gary tragically passed in 2019 and the company was bought by Spencer and Casey Sasek who continue to provide sheepskin slippers, mittens and hats to tens of thousands of customers around the U.S.
Check them out online at www.hpsheepskin.com or contact them at 406-227-8965. The store is at 5 West Main St. in East Helena.
Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab has an East Helena location at 6 W. Main St. and offers appointments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Thurs with Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer the latest evidence-based services and techniques for their patients with individualized patient care. They are results driven with an amazingly qualified team to help you get healthy and back enjoying your sports and being without pain. Call 406-502-1799.
J4 Automotive, owned by Kip and Vi Johnson since 1994, is at 3 S. Lane Ave. and is a highly decorated auto repair business with the highest NAPA certifications, AAA approved, ASE Blue Seal of Excellence, Small Business of the Year for the Helena Chamber, A+ rating with Better Business Bureau, and many more awards.
They are dedicated to providing the highest quality auto repairs for a fair price in a friendly, hometown environment. Kip and Vi are very proud of their highly skilled technicians and a proud supporter of many East Helena and Helena groups. They are open 5 days a week - call them at 406-227-8622, email info@j4automotive.com or stop by their shop.
Valley Bank of Helena is proud to have a location in the growing community of East Helena. Located at 101 Lane Ave., they have a full-service branch with drive through and a walk-up ATM. They are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Drive up hours are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Call them at 406-495-2570.
Drae’s Casino is at 119 S. Lane Ave. and not only offers gaming and cocktails, they have a full liquor store. Call them at 406-227-0119. They are open from 8 am to 5 a.m. and offer wine, beer, and spirits. Owned by Bryan Sandrock, Drae’s offers a great atmosphere! Stop by to relax after a busy day in their well-appointed lounge!
Fairly new to East Helena, is OrthoRehab Physical Therapy at 119 W/. Main St. They have locations in 10 other Montana cities. You can contact them at 406-634-3550. Dakota Amy is in charge of the East Helena location. You can check them out at http://orthorehab.com or email Dakota at damy@orthorehab.com. They can help you enhance sports performance, recover from an injury or surgery, or help improve your daily quality of life.
Since 1986, OrthoRehab’s therapists have worked with compassion and the highest quality of care.
Guess what? The Man Store is not just for men! This store, like it’s related store in Helena, is like a mercantile/convenience store. You can find tobacco items, beer and wine, lottery tickets, snacks, party gag gifts plus even a gallon of milk! They are located at 200 S. Montana Ave. in East Helena – call (406) 227-6519.
Getting great pizza is worth the drive from Helena or very convenient if you live in East Helena. Vigilante Pizza is 704 E. Main St. and is open 11 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call them at 406-502-1077 to order your favorite pizza – they even offer a gluten-free crust option. They also have a variety of flat breads, sides and salads. Just want a couple slices – they have that option too. Check out the menu at https://www.vigilantepizza.com/.
E. Helena Pit Stop can change your vehicle’s oil and keep that expensive vehicle in great running condition! Call or stop by at 201 S. Montana Ave. in East Helena or call ahead at 406-227-9702. You can also email them at easthelenapitstop@gmail.com . They not only offer oil and lube, but can also do radiator flushes, transmission flushes, differentials and transfer cases, filters and wiper blades.