Chamber of Commerce: More business growth in East Helena, part two

As promised in my last column, I have more to add to the business growth East Helena. Here are some more great businesses. (Apologies in advance if I missed your business – hard to find and report on them all!)

High Plains Sheepskin is an amazing business that began in 1993 in Wyoming by Gary Thomas.

Gary started out by learning the tannery business and worked as a sheepskin finisher & grader. He and his staff built and sold slippers, mittens, and hats. Gary tragically passed in 2019 and the company was bought by Spencer and Casey Sasek who continue to provide sheepskin slippers, mittens and hats to tens of thousands of customers around the U.S.

Check them out online at www.hpsheepskin.com or contact them at 406-227-8965. The store is at 5 West Main St. in East Helena.

Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab has an East Helena location at 6 W. Main St. and offers appointments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Thurs with Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer the latest evidence-based services and techniques for their patients with individualized patient care. They are results driven with an amazingly qualified team to help you get healthy and back enjoying your sports and being without pain. Call 406-502-1799.