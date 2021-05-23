Chamber of Commerce: Making old buildings look new

In visiting with Mike Dowling of Dowling Architects about their project in their new location at 734 N. Last Chance Gulch (across from The Bagel Company), they have been putting in extensive work to make this building very updated and like new.
The upstairs apartment is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath residence and has seen a great deal of remodeling. The entire building has new windows and you may have noticed a very cool exterior siding going on. Dowling Architects will be occupying two of the three office complexes and there will be an 1100-square-foot office for lease. It is so nice to see older buildings being retrofitted and updated to look brand new.
We are knowledgeable about a new restaurant/bistro going into the Walking Mall that will have sandwiches and share plates during the noon and dinner hours. The owner is not ready to announce but is looking forward to being at that point in mid-June.
Helena’s arts and culture options are blessed to have the Cohesion Dance Project (CDP). They are working to create engaging performances and offer integrated educational experiences that enrich, inspire, and unite the community through dance.
CDP invites dancers and non-dancers of all ages and abilities, including those with disabilities, to work together in an environment of mentorship, partnership, and collaboration through unique movement opportunities, like its flagship production of Shira Greenberg's Nutcracker on the Rocks; Arts Outreach for schools, community groups and special education classes; as well as in-studio technique and adaptive dance classes. CDP also manages the Cohesion Center for Dance & the Arts, an accessible and collaborative studio space and theater that is home to a variety of fitness, theater, and dance groups and is open to the community for events and performances.
It is owned by Tanya Call and she can be contacted at 406-422-0830. They are at 1020 Argyle – check out their website at www.cohesiondance.org. You can also contact them via email at cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com.
For businesses who are still requiring their customers to wear a mask, Lowes has donated a large quantity of them plus containers of hand sanitizer wipes for the Helena Chamber to give to any business needing them. Stop by the chamber at 225 N. Cruse Ave. Suite A and pick up what you need. Supplies will be available until gone. Thanks to Tom Smith, manager at Lowe’s for bringing these supplies and offering them to local businesses.
With tourism gearing up for the summer, we are seeing openings of our local attractions. The Last Chance Tour Train and the Governor’s Mansion will be open June 1 and the Gates of the Mountains Tours start May 29. Hold on to your hats as we are anticipating a very busy summer with a lot of visitors! Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum is already open and will have something new to see throughout the summer season.
The Helena Chamber has an opening for a membership director. We are looking for a dynamic and articulate individual with strong sales skills and a high level of organizational skills to join our great staff. Come be a part of our fun and amazing Chamber Team. This position is in charge of membership recruitment and retention programs for the Chamber. Successful candidate will help coordinate membership relations programs & staff two committees. Great salary potential with a starting wage guarantee – salary has a good base with great commission opportunities. Full benefits package.