Chamber of Commerce: Making old buildings look new

In visiting with Mike Dowling of Dowling Architects about their project in their new location at 734 N. Last Chance Gulch (across from The Bagel Company), they have been putting in extensive work to make this building very updated and like new.

The upstairs apartment is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath residence and has seen a great deal of remodeling. The entire building has new windows and you may have noticed a very cool exterior siding going on. Dowling Architects will be occupying two of the three office complexes and there will be an 1100-square-foot office for lease. It is so nice to see older buildings being retrofitted and updated to look brand new.

We are knowledgeable about a new restaurant/bistro going into the Walking Mall that will have sandwiches and share plates during the noon and dinner hours. The owner is not ready to announce but is looking forward to being at that point in mid-June.

Helena’s arts and culture options are blessed to have the Cohesion Dance Project (CDP). They are working to create engaging performances and offer integrated educational experiences that enrich, inspire, and unite the community through dance.

