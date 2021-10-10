Chamber of Commerce: East Helena becoming a boom town?

Cliff’s Jewelry is an amazing fine jewelry store at 19 W. Main St. and is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Formerly in Helena, this store has found a unique and wonderful location that showcases the East Helena history and allows them to offer high quality jewelry and two highly skilled jewelers on staff.

It is a great place to find a unique wedding or anniversary ring and more. Stop by or call them at 442-2570. Cliff’s is owned by Berk and Stella Conrad.

Helena Farm Supply has been serving Montana and the Helena Valley for over 70 years and has been owned by the same family.

Niel Helfert is the owner and his daughter Becky is the manager. They are a primary Kioti tractor dealer and have a large supply of new and used tractors and equipment. They have a wonderful service department with a lot of experience in getting your equipment back in service. Check them out at www.helenafarmsupply.com or call at 406-227-6821. They are open Mon-Fri from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm and in the summer on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Amazing to see such a longtime business.