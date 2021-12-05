Chamber of Commerce: Crumbl Cookies among new Helena businesses

Crumbl Cookies is preparing for a grand opening soon in Helena.

Professed as the world’s best cookies, you can watch for their opening on their website at www.crumblcookies.com/mthelena or contact them at (406) 204-0568. They will have a wide variety of great cookies – your favorites and your future favorites. They plan to rotate their cookie menu and will always have their famous milk chocolate & chilled sugar cookies available. They will be at 2030 Cromwell Dixon Lane Suite J (near Planet Beach, Jensen Jewelry, and Mainstream Boutique). They will also deliver to your office.

Helena is getting a new store in the space between Harbor Freight and Good Samaritan. It will be a Family Dollar Store. The Family Dollar chain has over 8,000 stores in 44 states and plans to open 400 new stores this coming year. Their corporate headquarters are located just outside of Charlotte in Matthews, North Carolina.

Grizzly Gold and Silver (based out of Missoula – currently with stores in Billings, Missoula, and Idaho Falls) is opening a new location in Helena. It is in the business strip where Scenic Brew, Batteries Plus Bulbs, and Edward Jones are located at 3091 N. Sanders St. Owned by Scott Boulanger, they are a numismatic dealer and precious metal exchange store. They buy and sell an assortment of silver, gold, platinum, palladium, coins and more. They are one of the Northwest’s largest precious metals dealers. They are now open for business.

Conforto Ristorante, Helena’s newest Italian dining experience is now open and making great pizza, pasta, (you need to try their butternut squash lasagna) and their special dessert, tiramisu. They are offering patrons the option to dine-in or to pick up meals and take home to enjoy. They have dedicated one wall for local artists to display their work for sale. They also have partnered with several breweries and other businesses to provide food to their establishments. The Chamber was there for a ribbon cutting and were privileged to sample their food – it was amazing! They are open at 4 pm Wednesday through Sunday and are at 625 Barney St. – just before you get to Speakeasy 41 (off McHugh Drive). Check them out for a unique experience.

The former owner of Mountain Ranch House now has a new food truck in Helena featuring great burgers and handcut fries. Called Montana Reds, they specialize in locally sourced grass-fed beef, buns from Grateful Bread, potatoes from Whitehall and more. Check them out on Facebook for locations. Their phone is (406) 459-3533. Look for their red and silver trailer. They can be booked for events. Also contact via email at montanareds@yahoo.com.

Taco Bell’s second location in the former mall site, is now open and offering their menu on the south side of Helena. They are still open at 2815 N. Montana Ave.

Opportunity Bank will be building a large new office building east of the new Starbucks at the corner of Vandelay, Sanders and Prospect. This is not a bank facility but will house the operations personnel (corporate offices) for Opportunity Bank.

Cathy Burwell is president/chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

