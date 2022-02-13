Chamber of Commerce: Chick-fil-A coming to roost in Helena

Coming to the corner of Custer and North Montana avenues (right in front of Applebee’s) will be a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant.

Chick-fil-A has been expanding all over the U.S. and started in 1964 in College Park, Georgia. Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast-food restaurant chains and they are also the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches. The company operates more than 2,804 restaurants, primarily in the United States, with locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Shodair Hospital is working on their amazing new hospital that is now in the phase of the interior work. This $66 million project is all about providing services for the children that Shodair serves.

In addition to this project, they are also building a new medical office building northwest of the new hospital (on Saddle and Shodair drives) that will handle outpatient services and the genetics program. It is amazing to see the progress and vision that CEO Craig Aasved and his team have made for this important Montana facility.

Just east of Edgewood Assisted Living (off the South Interchange on I-15), Pioneer Technical is building a new facility. Headquartered in Butte, they now have two offices here in Helena.

Pioneer Technical Services Inc. is an employee-owned full-service engineering and environmental services firm. Pioneer was founded as an environmental science and engineering firm and to this day that work remains their focus.

The scope and breadth of their projects dictated that they needed to expand their skills. Today, they are also a civil engineering, construction management, land surveying, and materials testing firm dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enable their clients to build and maintain a competitive advantage.

Nearby, the former Valley Bank drive-thru facility (in front of Albertson’s on North Montana) has sold. We have information that it will be another famous chain restaurant but it is not confirmed at this time.

City Brew is still planned for the lot in front of the new Nova Health Urgent Care facility just south of Taco John’s on North Montana Avenue.

Nova Health Urgent Care had their grand opening this week and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. What a beautiful clinic! Stop by and check it out. They already have a talented and highly skilled staff to serve you.

The former Toppers building (former wine shop) on Helena Avenue is under renovation to become a new dental office. Tulip Dental will be located there. We will have more information as the building nears completion.

Creep Skate Co, a new skateboard store, is now open in downtown Helena. Owned by two young men, they are stepping onto the entrepreneurial stage to not only provide a product and service for Helenans who love to board, but to be a community spot for their friends, and customers. They are located at 335 N. Last Chance Gulch.

Rumors are flying that a couple of well-known retailers are looking closely at opening in Helena. Hollister Company Clothing – who specializes in younger, more hip clothing (check them out at www.hollisterco.com) is one of them.

The other is Duluth Trading Co., who offer innovative, problem-solving work and outdoor clothes for men and women. In addition to clothing, they have accessories and outdoor gear.

Check them out at www.duluthtrading.com. No confirmations on either of these but good sources have seen representatives staying in Helena.

