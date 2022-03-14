Chamber of Commerce: Changes come to area cities

It is hard to believe it is mid-March already. Hope you changed your clocks this morning ahead an hour.

It is the week of the Irish and maybe time to celebrate a little. Be safe but have fun.

East Helena is still seeing growth with a new building at 3791 E. Main St. (on the corner of Lake Helena Drive and Highway 12 East). This is just a short distance past the new brewery. This building will be complete this month.

To be located in the above building will be two businesses so far. First, in Unit D, Branded Sign Solutions will provide an array of signs from wall signs, pylon signs, electronic message boards, awnings, fleet/vehicle graphics, vehicle wraps, interior signs, banners and even flags. They can meet all of your signage needs. Check out their website at www.brandedsignsolutions.com for all of their products and services. Their phone number is (406) 461-7928. This business is moving into this location in the coming week.

The second business is 406 Custom Upholstery in Unit E, owned by Brandon Lamping, who brings over 14 years of experience to the table and can help you get the design and coverings that fit your project. They will specialize in custom hotrods, ATVs, automotive and boats. As soon as this location is complete, they will open and have a phone number contact for you – hopefully by the end of March.

Wild Child Collective has moved across the street to the former location of Murry’s at 438 N. Last Chance Gulch. They have reopened this weekend. Wild Child Collective has a very unique offering of gifts, Montana items, chocolate, home goods, and much more. You can check out their great website at www.wildchildcollectiveshop.com. Phone them at 431-2886.

It is exciting to see the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch staying so vibrant. If you haven’t spent an afternoon strolling that block, you need to do this. Both sides of the street have some great shops, eating places and more.

St. Peter’s Health is working on an expansion remodel project for the pre-op facility at the hospital. It is great to see St. Peter’s Health always upgrading, expanding and adding to their stellar facilities.

Ghost Art Gallery and Frame Shop has moved to the upper level of their building so all of the gallery is on the same floor as their framing studio. You access this directly from the upper parking lot just to the east of their building. Ghost Art features the work of many famous and top artists of the area and Montana. It was established in 1974. They offer original oils, watercolors, pastels, etchings, woodblocks as well as Giclee’ prints.

They also have a collection of pottery, copper, wooden bowls and unique gifts. The highest quality of framing has always been offered with certified framers on staff with over 70 years of experience to help you get the perfect frame. Stop by and check out their newly redone store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Call 406-443-4536 or email ghostartgallery@gmail.com.

As you may have seen in the paper last week, I am retiring at the end of April after 23 years at the helm of the Helena Chamber and 31 years of leading chambers (previously in Dillon).

For over 9 years I’ve done this column – 25-26 columns per year. I will continue to do them until I’m retired and hopefully someone at the Chamber will continue to work with the IR to keep you up on the pulse of business through this business column.

Time for more fun and less work for me.

Cathy Burwell is president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

