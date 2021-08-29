Chamber of Commerce: Business update, plus mid-year housing stats

Countywide for Lewis and Clark County – in 2019 there were 291 homes for sale, in July of 2021 we had 96 homes on the market. Looking to our neighbors to the south – Jefferson County went from a median sales price in July of 2019 of $354,000 to $434,500 in July of 2021. Broadwater County’s median price was at $225,000 in 2019 and this July they were at $333,000. Thanks to George Harris, CEO at the Helena Association of Realtors for these housing stats.

Of interest – Helena’s cost of living has been at 94.7% of the national average (100) for the last two years however there is some indication that we have increased by approximately 3% over the past 6-8 months. This may have driven some of the pandemic growth in Helena and Montana. Montana was 20th of the 50 states in growing during the pandemic and gained 10,454 residents. (from www.Bankrate.com/real-estate/states-growing-most-during-pandemic ) According to Bloomberg.com’s analysis of ingress and egress of people moving into-out of Montana cities, Helena had the highest net with +6.2% (would equate to about 1860 people). Kalispell was at +4.1%, with Bozeman at -0.7%.