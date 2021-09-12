Chamber of Commerce: Business news and speculation

Here’s what MIGHT be coming:

There is definite movement for a new business to go into the Macy’s Building. I don’t have a name or business type but look for something to come soon! I’m hoping for a large retail store!

There is also something in the works for the Shopko building that can’t be released until the deal is final but that is definitely good news to hear that the building will not continue to sit empty. I’ll give you details when I’m able to. With the new Chase Bank framed in now, that area should start to look nice again! Kudos to Applebee’s for hanging in there through a tough year and sometimes chaos around their parking lot. Stop by and support them!

Plans have been submitted to the city for the long-awaited remodel of the Montana Governor’s Mansion. That is good news and greatly needed. The Legislature funded the remodel at the 2019 legislative session (the last year of Gov. Bullock’s term) to be done this year. Gov. Gianforte has been residing there but will live in another home during the remodel. Many areas of the mansion are still reminiscent of the ‘60’s when it was built and it is very much in need of updating.