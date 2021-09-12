Chamber of Commerce: Business news and speculation

The Northside Liquor Store has sold to Ken Weinheimer of Hamilton.
He has also purchased the building formerly used for Mile High Motors (just east of The Motherlode Restaurant). He plans to remodel the building (corner of Cedar and Sanders Street) over the next couple of months and then move the liquor store into the new building. The new building will be greatly expanded and will offer not only liquor, but a greater selection of wine and whiskey. Plus, they will feature the largest humidor in the area with an extensive cigar selection.
The store will be called Rocky Mountain Liquor.
Matrix Construction is fairly new to Helena and located at 7479 Commerce Court Suite C.
They are a locally owned concrete contractor and perform all types of concrete services for residential and commercial clients. They have a great deal of industry knowledge, utilize first rate materials, and use innovative equipment to produce top-quality work at competitive rates. From large scale flatwork to custom home foundations, driveways, sidewalks, etc., they can take care of off all your needs. Check them out on their website at www.matrixconstructionmt.com or call Zach Holshue, the owner -you can reach him at 406-461-2822.
It was very sad to see the fire destroy the Dam Bar at Canyon Ferry Lake recently. In an effort to serve their customers and lake residents, owners Steve and Nancy Rushford have put in a food truck. I encourage you to stop out and support them – they could really use your support now. I am sure they will offer the same great food options from the food truck as much as they can.
Here’s what MIGHT be coming:
There is definite movement for a new business to go into the Macy’s Building. I don’t have a name or business type but look for something to come soon! I’m hoping for a large retail store!
There is also something in the works for the Shopko building that can’t be released until the deal is final but that is definitely good news to hear that the building will not continue to sit empty. I’ll give you details when I’m able to. With the new Chase Bank framed in now, that area should start to look nice again! Kudos to Applebee’s for hanging in there through a tough year and sometimes chaos around their parking lot. Stop by and support them!
Plans have been submitted to the city for the long-awaited remodel of the Montana Governor’s Mansion. That is good news and greatly needed. The Legislature funded the remodel at the 2019 legislative session (the last year of Gov. Bullock’s term) to be done this year. Gov. Gianforte has been residing there but will live in another home during the remodel. Many areas of the mansion are still reminiscent of the ‘60’s when it was built and it is very much in need of updating.
I’ve heard that Montana-based restaurant called Rib and Chop House have been looking strongly at coming into Helena. Rib and Chop House was originally founded in Livingston, in 2001 and are now located in many cities in Montana, Wyoming and Utah. Check them out online at www.ribandchophouse.com. They feature premium steaks, seafood and award-winning baby back ribs in a family-friendly atmosphere.