Chamber of Commerce: Business is buzzing around town

With holiday shopping in full force, Helenans are out shopping and finding their gifts and treasures among the great stores in the Capital City.

I, personally, have been able to find most of my gifts locally and it feels good to support our local economy. On a recent trip to the Walking Mall – I was buoyed to see great numbers of shoppers up and down the street. After a couple of years where “online” was more normal, it is good to see people enjoying selecting their purchases in person!

In the coming year – we should see some great additions to our options with a contract to be signed on the 22nd for the Macy’s location plus the recent disclosure that the Shopko building will house 3 stores with a possible store pad in their parking lot. In the Skyway Mall, the only open stores (the former locations for Christopher Banks and Rue 21) will be filled with a furniture store - Furniture Design Center and Showroom will feature LazyBoy and also have a mattress gallery. The company is based out of California. Look for this to open in coming months after construction is completed.

You may have noticed the new building going up along North Last Chance Gulch. This is a new auto detailing business location built in the lot at 2020 N. Last Chance Gulch - next to Knox Flowers. It will be a new location for Vapor Auto Detailing (now at 1445 National Ave). They use a unique steam vapor to deep clean your vehicles (which also kills all germs and viruses). They use less chemicals that can be harsh on your vehicle that most other detail shops use – this is a greener process for you, your car, and the environment.

They also offer free child-infant car seat or booster seat cleaning with every detail. In addition to vehicles, they can clean motorcycles, engines, boats, RVs – even your mountain bike! Vapor Auto Detailing is owned by Tevin Agtarap and you can contact them at 406-996-1440.

We received a new update on the new CRUMBL COOKIE location going in next to Planet Beach. Owner Danial Coomes is excited to get this fun new business open. Construction is going well and they are planning on being open mid-February.

If you are looking for great dental care for your children, check out Montana Kids Dental. Dr. Andrew Richards has extensive experience in the world of dentistry including trauma, oral surgery, and pediatrics. He brought his talent and excitement to work with children to Helena and offers routine exams and cleanings, extractions, fillings, crowns , mouthguards and more. Their clinic also provides therapeutic dental care for patients with special needs which Richards has had specific training to achieve quality dental care for everyone's unique needs. Located at 1050 Road Runner, you can also contact them at 406-442-1377 and check their website at https://www.montanakidsdental.com/.

The Lamplighter Cabins & Suites has completed phase 2 of their complete remodel of their suites and cabins at 1006 Madison Ave. and they are inviting the public to stop by and look. They have given each unit a new fresh modern look that is trendy, clean and eye catching. Come by and see the outside and tour a cabin.

They will be hosting a ribbon cutting/grand opening sometime in January. You can contact them at 406-442-9200 or visit their website at https://lamplighterhelena.com/.

It is so wonderful to see some of our older properties invested in and brought back to a “like-new” state.

Cathy Burwell is president, chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

