Chamber of Commerce: A smooth landing for Helena airport and other business news

If you haven’t driven up Colonial Drive past Shodair Children's Hospital – you should! What a wonderful new building and facility they are building. Shodair has grown and expanded their services over recent years and greatly needs this new facility to accommodate the need for their services.

The new Starbucks at 1470 Vandalay (former Capital Hill Mall property) is set to open soon.

Target is in the process of a small remodel so that they can offer a coffee bar for shoppers and customers.

The Montana Historical Museum project is progressing with most of the building permits now submitted to the city. The building should be completed by 2022. What a huge attraction to Helena it has been and it will be an even bigger one upon completion. It will be great when they are able to display much more of the treasures from Montana’s illustrious past in a beautiful new facility.

Every one of the 56 counties in Montana have history represented in the archives of the museum, plus the pertinent records are secured here. Molly Kruckenberg is the director and has a long history of over 20 years of work in various capacities including the head of its research center. She succeeded Bruce Whittenberg who retired in October 2020.