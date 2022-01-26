Chamber looks to retirees to help ease Helena's workforce woes

If you go What: Brunch for retirees and employers When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 Where: Doubletree hotel, 22 N. Last Chance Gulch in Helena Cost: Free Contact: McKinley Winkle, mwinkle@helenachamber.com

Karolyne Redding, 73, has been working at Touchmark on Saddle Drive for 24 years and has no plans to retire soon.

“When I turned 70 I said 'It is the new 50,'” she said. “I am not ready to give up my job."

Redding, the business office manager, said she loves what she does and working with the residents.

“I decided I wanted to stay and stay active and keep my mind sharp,” Redding said.

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to find a few more like-minded people such as Redding. It is holding a Feb. 15 brunch for folks who are retired -- but apparently not tired -- who want to re-enter the workforce with jobs that may fit into their new lifestyles and help out in a time when employers are struggling to find workers.

Local employers who are willing to hire retirees are also encouraged to attend the free event.

“Our workforce in Helena is at an all-time low unemployment rate and we are calling our retirees back to the workforce!” the invitation for the retiree brunch reads on Helena WINS' Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HelenaWINS/. “YOU are wanted, valued and invited with open arms to join us for brunch and to start thinking about going back to work!”

McKinley Winkle, director of Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks), said the event is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Doubletree hotel, 22 N. Last Chance Gulch. Retirees will be encouraged to consider jobs that may require a few less hours. And employers will be encouraged to consider hiring not just one person, but two to three employees to work various shifts to share that workload

Organizers hope the event will create “opportunities that add value to our retirees and help our community thrive!”

Montana’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.5% in December, a new record low for that month. That, coupled with the pandemic, has left employers scrambling to fill vacancies and to offer higher wages. Also, analysts note a "gray tsunami" is occurring as the Baby Boomer population retires without enough younger workers to replace them.

Winkle discussed the retiree brunch at a recent meeting of Hometown Helena, a grassroots civic group.

A Helena-area labor report released by Helena WINS in July found that 61% of non-working Montanans are retired, and office and administration jobs are going to have the most job openings in Lewis and Clark County in the next 10 years.

Brian Obert, executive director of the Montana Business Assistance Connection, a a nonprofit economic development organization, said projects such as the retiree brunch are necessary to “dig out every employee we can get.”

“We’ve known this was going to happen,” he said. “We’ve been looking at the demographics at the region around here and we knew we were going to have an issue that was coming. The pandemic just created that perfect storm to make it worse.”

Obert said employers need to re-examine established ideas about the 40-hour work week.

“We’re going to have to get more flexible on what work looks like," he said, adding employers need to tap into younger workers as well.

“It needs to be all hands on deck to think about how we improve our talent, talent attraction, talent upscaling and our career development,” Obert said, adding Winkle was the “tip of the spear” on this issue.

Steve Reiter, senior operations specialist at AARP Montana, said there is a growing trend of retirees returning to work.

Reiter, who has worked with senior community service employment programs, said AARP plans on encouraging members to attend the Helena chamber event because “it’s an excellent idea.”

He said ResumeBuilder.org did a survey in September that found 34% of retirees are considering going back to work because of the opportunities they see.

“You drive down the street and throw a stick and there’s a help wanted sign someplace,” Reiter said.

He said 20% of the people polled said their previous employer had called and asked them to come back to work.

“The 'gray tsunami' has hit a lot sooner” than some people estimated, Reiter said. He said the jobs are there, and the question is how do employers entice workers and make jobs attractive.

Reiter said the job sharing model is gaining legs. Instead of hiring one full-time person, several part-time people are hired instead. He said some employers have balked at the idea, but there are several models of companies that have hired predominantly part-time workers.

He said employers have to convince their retiree recruits that it’s a job that will be meaningful. And they have to consider why a job is attractive to a senior.

Reiter said they need to say ”This a place to receive some fulfillment, which is one of the main reasons retirees volunteer.”

He said the chamber retiree brunch is a great idea.

“It’s a good start to bring employers and employees together,” Reiter said. “I’m hopeful a number of employers will attend as well to have that actual discussion of ‘Yes, we are interested in hiring you.’”

He encourages employers to attend.

Redding still puts in 40 hours a week.

Redding said she has been asked about why she hasn’t retired.

“The morning I wake up and say 'Oh God I have to go to work’ is when I will retire,” she said. “But I am not there yet.”

She said there are Touchmark residents who volunteer to do activities or volunteer to help at food pantries, in churches or elsewhere in the community.

Redding said the chamber’s plan to get seniors who have retired and in good health to find a part-time job is a wonderful idea.

“It’s good to keep their mind busy,” she said.

“If there is something out there a retired person wants to do after they leave their main job, they should go for it, don’t sit around and grow old,” Redding said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.