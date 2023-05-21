Chilean meat producers visit Townsend

Montana Department of Agriculture officials recently visited Ehlke Herefords in Townsend to welcome a delegation of cattle producers from Chile as part of an effort to increase Montana’s agricultural contribution to international trade and highlight the diversity in Montana’s agricultural ecosystem.

The visit was part of a Montana Department of Agriculture Cattle Genetics Trade Mission.

Mark and Della Ehlke are first-generation Hereford seedstock producers. Before getting their registered Hereford operation started, they had a handful of commercial cattle in Helena, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Agriculture.

After serving as a commercial judge at the MHA Winter Fair sale in Bozeman, Mark Ehlke bought the families’ first registered Hereford heifer, marking the official inception of Ehlke Herefords.

Ehlke Herefords has been able to make extensive advances to their genetics and have increased the size of their operation multiple times through the retention of quality replacements, infusion of outside genetics, a focused use of AI and ET, and the addition of owned and leased grass.

“Livestock producers from around the world come to Montana seeking our high-quality beef genetics,” Christy Clark, Montana Department of Agriculture director, said.

Clark said this group of Chilean cattle producers traveled the state looking into Montana Hereford and Angus ranches producing some of the top genetics available.

“Ehlke Herefords is a great example of the passion and commitment for genetic progression this state has to offer,” Clark said.

For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.

For more on Ehlke Herefords, go to: https://ehlkeherefords.com/

State's 2.3% jobless rate remains at all-time low

Montana’s unemployment rate remained at a historic, all-time low of 2.3% for the second consecutive month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday.

The unemployment rate for the U.S. in April changed little at 3.4%.

Total employment and labor force in Montana reached all-time highs, growing by more than 1,400 jobs and some 1,200 workers respectively, the governor's office said

For the first time ever, Montana has more than 560,000 employed workers – an increase of almost 39,000 workers since Governor Gianforte was elected. Similarly, the state’s labor force has grown by more than 28,000 workers, the state said.

“Montanans work hard to earn a living, own or rent a home, raise their family, and achieve the American dream,” Gianforte said.

Payroll jobs in Montana grew by 1,100 in April, with the largest gains in manufacturing, transportation, and health care.

The unemployment rate for Lewis and Clark County was 2%. Looking at various counties around the state, Cascade and Jefferson counties reported a 2.2% unemployment rate, 2.1% in Yellowstone, 2.3% in Missoula and Deer Lodge counties, 2.9% in Silver Bow, 2.4% in Ravalli and Meagher and 3% in Broadwater. McCone was the lowest with 1.3% and Glacier the highest with 5.1%.

Unemployment numbers for the state's seven reservations were also provided: Flathead had 3%, Fort Peck had 4%, Crow had 5.6%, Northern Cheyenne had 6.5%, Blackfeet and Rocky Boy's had 7% and Fort Belknap had 7.3%.

Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed people living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals, officials with the governor's office said.

With just 13,029 unemployed workers across the state, the number of unemployed Montanans is at its lowest point since recordkeeping began. The number of unemployed workers has declined by more than 45% since Gianforte was elected, his office said.

Unemployment in Montana has remained at or below 3.0% for 19 consecutive months. Before the governor took office, unemployment in Montana had fallen under 3.0% only three times since recordkeeping began in 1976, his staff said.