Business Briefcase

Better Body Fitness adds to team

Better Body Fitness of Montana Inc. adds to their team and promotions.

Joe MacDougall has joined Better Body Fitness as a retail specialist in the Helena store.

MacDougall, a Helena native, graduated from Helena High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for five years. A fitness enthusiast, MacDougall joined the team in 2021 as a retail sales associate and is responsible for outfitting the everyday person with all that Better Body Fitness has to offer in the greater Helena area.

He likes to help others meet their fitness goals and improve their quality of life.

Coco Nisbet was recently promoted to sales manager. She has spent the past five years focusing on commercial application sales in Montana and northern Wyoming. She dates back to 2006 when she was part of the retail sales team.

As sales manager, she will lead both retail and commercial sales divisions and will focus on the growth of the company in the state.

Tanner Coburn has been promoted to commercial sales rep.