Business Briefcase

Better Body Fitness adds to team
Better Body Fitness of Montana Inc. adds to their team and promotions.
Joe MacDougall has joined Better Body Fitness as a retail specialist in the Helena store.
MacDougall, a Helena native, graduated from Helena High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for five years. A fitness enthusiast, MacDougall joined the team in 2021 as a retail sales associate and is responsible for outfitting the everyday person with all that Better Body Fitness has to offer in the greater Helena area.
He likes to help others meet their fitness goals and improve their quality of life.
Coco Nisbet was recently promoted to sales manager. She has spent the past five years focusing on commercial application sales in Montana and northern Wyoming. She dates back to 2006 when she was part of the retail sales team.
As sales manager, she will lead both retail and commercial sales divisions and will focus on the growth of the company in the state.
Tanner Coburn has been promoted to commercial sales rep.
He will be responsible for commercial business development in Montana and northern Wyoming. His primary focus will be commercial applications for fitness equipment such as health clubs, hotels, resorts, universities, high schools, apartment complexes, corporate wellness, medical, hospital, physical therapy, police and fire departments.
Coburn will provide clients with facility design and layout services to ensure a seamless process from sales to installation.
He is an ACE-certified personal trainer and has been involved in Helena sports and weightlifting for nearly 20 years and has worked in a variety of positions at Better Body.
Great West honored for customer satisfaction
Great West Engineering has been selected for the PSMJ 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction.
The award honors architecture and engineering firms that have exceptional client experience. The award calculation looks at key metrics for client satisfaction that are highly correlated with sustained growth and success as an organization.
Cease promoted at Red Cross
Sara Cease has been named the new Service to the Armed Forces director at the Red Cross of Montana and Idaho.
She will also oversee the region’s International Services programs.
\
Cease, who lives in Helena, joined the Red Cross of Montana and Idaho four years ago as the Service to the Armed Forces program manager and has focused on supporting military members, their families and children.
Last year, the Red Cross provided service and support to more than 2,800 military families and veterans across Montana and Idaho. That includes helping servicemembers return home for a funeral or the birth of a child; supporting families during a military deployment; and delivering recreational therapy items to VA hospitals in Helena and Boise.
Prior to joining the Red Cross, Cease was the Lead Child & Youth Program coordinator, first in Nebraska, and then in Montana. She serves on the Joining Community Forces initiative in Lewis and Clark County and teaches suicide prevention and resilience training to schoolchildren.
Cease is also a skilled photographer and enjoys exploring Big Sky Country with her husband Jake.
She fills the vacancy left by Anthony Trimarco, who was recently promoted to the American Red Cross Northcentral Division Service to the Armed Forces director.
For more information, visit redcross.org/about-us/our-work/military-families.html.
Grant aids small businesses with COVID impacts
Small-scale farmers, food processors, distributors or farmers markets financially impacted by COVID-19 may be able to get up to $20,000 to recover costs related to the pandemic.
The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) is helping food producers access these dollars through the USDA’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program. Applications will open in early October. Producers should get prepared for the application period now.
People who operate a small farm producing specialty crops whose annual revenue is less than $1 million may be eligible. The pandemic-related costs that are recoverable through this grant program relate to the following areas:
- Workplace Safety: Implementing workplace safety measures to protect against COVID-19 such as providing personal protective equipment, thermometers, cleaning supplies, sanitizers, hand washing stations, installation and purchase of air filters or new signage.
- Market Pivots: Implementing market pivots to protect against COVID–19 and how you had to operate your enterprise to make it more COVID-19 safe including the staff time to implement these changes.
- Retrofitting Facilities: Retrofitting facilities for worker and consumer safety to protect against COVID–19 such as installation and purchase of protective barriers, walk up windows, heat lamps/heaters, fans, tents, propane, weights, tables chairs and lighting.
- Transportation: Providing additional transportation options to maintain social distancing and worker and consumer safety to protect against COVID-19 such as securing additional transportation services for workers or establishing new delivery routed or distribution services. For instance, a food hub might have had to shift to delivering food directly to consumers rather than just having to have common distribution point.
- Worker Housing: Providing more worker housing resources or services to maintain social distancing or to allow for quarantining.
- Medical: Providing health services to protect workers against COVID-19.
The 45-day application period is expected to open in early October. Applicants must obtain a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) number to receive this grant. For more information, go to https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda.
For more information, email usda.ams.prs@grantsolutions.gov or call 301-238-5550. Check the website at ATTRA.NCAT.ORG or sign up for our weekly e-newsletter for updates.
Barr gets engineering license for Montana
Doug Barr, a senior structural engineer at KLJ Engineering, has earned his professional engineering license in Montana, Minnesota and Wyoming, company officials said.
Barr is based in Englewood, Colo. He has 25 years of structural engineering experience in civil infrastructure projects for state departments of transportation, municipalities, counties, railroads, and private sector clients. He is a certified Professional Engineer in Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona, Kansas, Washington, Minnesota, Montana and Wyoming.