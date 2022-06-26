Business Briefcase

Chase promoted at Olympus

Olympus Technical Services Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation and emergency spill response company headquartered in Helena, has announced that Preston Chase has been promoted from project manager to office manager.

He will provide operational and administrative management of the Helena office.

Chase joined Olympus as a staff geologist in 2018 and he has served on Olympus’ board of directors since 2021. He has a bachelor of science degree in geology from the University of Arizona and a master of engineering in construction engineering management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Weber named editor at Farcountry Press

Norbert Weber was recently hired as the production editor at Farcountry Press.

Weber grew up in Anaconda, where he spent most of his time reading and biking around, enjoying its many parks and historical sites.

His professional background is in visual and written media. Weber previously worked at ABC/Fox Montana, as well as the Montana Kaimin weekly newspaper while earning a degree in English from the University of Montana in Missoula.

After graduation, he worked for Lee Enterprises in ad production in Butte, before being welcomed to the Farcountry Press team.

Suburban Propane provides fun time for kids

Suburban Propane Partners, a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, joined with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana to provide matching funds for Bigs (adult volunteers), Littles (kids ages 6-18), families and waiting Littles (kids under 6 years old) on Thursday to enjoy Flying Giant Adventure Park as part of the nonprofit’s summer celebration.

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children by adding another positive adult to their lives in the form of a mentor. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana has youths from Helena, Boulder, and Great Falls.

“Suburban Propane is proud to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana’s mission to help enrich the lives of children in the area through positive mentorship,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “As a supporter of impactful community initiatives across the nation, we understand how important local support can be for families and we hope this experience was a positive and fun start to the summer.”

Claire O’Connell, enrollment specialist & office manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, said they were "grateful for the timely and generous support from Suburban Propane.”

