Business Briefcase

Great West announces new team member

Kasia Bothman-Little has joined Great West Engineering as an assistant project manager in the Helena office.

She graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor of science degree in community health. She has four years of experience in grant management and project management, as well as over 10 years of experience in customer service.

When not at work, Bothman-Little enjoys spending time with her two dogs, cat and partner. She also enjoys playing league volleyball and travel softball, going to the movie theater, and weight lifting.

State’s employment hits record high, governor says

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday the number of Montanans working in November hit a new all-time high, according to data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Montana’s total employment grew by more than 470 jobs with more than 551,700 Montanans working. Montana also added 1,700 payroll jobs in November.

Remaining near historic lows, Montana’s unemployment dropped to 2.9%. Since recordkeeping began almost 50 years ago, Montana’s unemployment rate has been lower than 3% in only 15 months. Twelve of those months were recorded under the governor’s leadership.

Through the first 11 months of 2022, Montana has averaged fewer than 15,000 unemployed workers statewide, the lowest average ever recorded.

Gianforte credited his administration’s “pro-business, pro-growth, pro-jobs policies, and the hard work of Montanans,” for the numbers, saying “more Montanans are working and thriving in good-paying jobs than ever before.”

“In the new year, we’ll continue to unleash the engine of economic growth, business development, and job creation that, for too long, sputtered here in Montana,” he said in a news release.

He said that since he was was elected in late 2020, more than 32,000 jobs have been created in Montana, with 14,000 jobs created in the first 11 months of 2022.

Award pours in for barley elevator in Power

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has recognized Molson Coors Beverage Co. USA’s Barley Elevator in Power as a star site for workplace safety and health excellence as part of the agency’s Voluntary Protection Program.

The site was recognized for maintaining an exemplary safety and health culture supported by excellent levels of management commitment and employee engagement, including a focus on dust control and housekeeping practices.

Also, employees can use an app on their smart devices to do site inspections, review programs and report hazards, among other safety-related activities.

The site also has a comprehensive and effective lockout-tagout procedure. Non-entry bin sweeps, process logic controls and belt sensors are also some of the many engineering controls in use at the site to safely manage the operation.

OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer S. Rous in Denver said the elevator was “an excellent example of employee safety and health practices for the grain handling industry.

“This industry has many inherent hazards, but Molson Coors has shown these workplaces do not have to settle for being dangerous places to work,” Rous said in a news release. “Their sincere commitment and leadership are exemplary.”

First Interstate collects 12.2K clothing items

Employees from First Interstate Bank, a $33 billion community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from the bank’s annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers, and veteran outreach programs.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate, which is headquartered in Billings, has collected and distributed 63,532 items to community partners and schools.

“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” Amberly Pahut, executive director of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation, said in a news release. “... together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”

Other than Montana, First Interstate also has branches in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. To learn more, visit www.firstinterstate.com.

Deadline nears for SBA disaster loan

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West on Tuesday reminded small nonfarm businesses in 21 Montana counties and a neighboring county in Wyoming of the Jan. 13 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury.

These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began May 10, 2022.

Primary Montana counties: Glacier, Hill, Judith Basin, Meagher, Park, Sweet Grass and Wheatland;

Neighboring Montana counties: Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Golden Valley, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Pondera, Stillwater and Toole;

According to Garfield, small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage,” Garfield added.

The interest rate is 2.935% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

Applicants may apply online, receive more disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.