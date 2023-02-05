Opportunity Bank announces changes

Chantelle Nash, the bank’s senior vice president, chief risk officer at Opportunity Bank of Montana has been promoted to include the role of chief administrative officer.

Nash joined the company in 2006 as compliance manager and was promoted to vice president and compliance officer in 2010. In 2014 Nash was promoted to senior vice president, chief risk officer.

Nash will continue to serve as senior vice president, chief risk officer, and chief administrative officer. Nash’s responsibilities will include oversight of risk management, compliance, human resources, and information and physical security.

She is a graduate of Montana State University – Bozeman and holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. She is a certified community bank compliance officer and a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, the banking industry’s preeminent graduate banking program. She also holds a leadership certificate from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Darryl Rensmon, the bank’s senior vice president, chief information Officer has been promoted to senior vice president, chief operating officer.

Rensmon joined the company in 2016 as vice president, chief information officer and was promoted to senior vice president in October 2017. He was formerly the vice president and chief information officer for Morrison-Maierle Inc. and president of Morrison-Maierle Systems Corp.

Rensmon will now oversee a range of services across the company, including operations, facilities, innovation, information systems, and project management, along with other strategic initiatives.

Rensmon is a graduate of Montana State University – Billings and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, the banking industry’s preeminent graduate banking program. He also holds a leadership certificate from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Avard new principal at CWG Architecture

CWG Architecture + Interiors has announced Matthew Avard as its newest principal.

Avard is a graduate of North Dakota State University and has been working in our office since 2015.

His diverse construction background and knowledge of the industry, coupled with his military leadership roles, give him the discipline and insight to think critically in finding unique design solutions.

Avard will begin managing and supervising all related activities of staff at CWG Architecture + Interiors, while ensuring architectural design work is completed on time and adheres to project specification and owner standards.

For more information about Avard’s promotion, or to congratulate him, visit cwg-architects.com.

Align Chiropractic adds to their team

Coco Colbert has joined Drs. Sheridan Jones and Michael Morris at Align Chiropractic as the clinic director.

Colbert studied at the Helena College of Technology with an emphasis on small business management and entrepreneurship. She has over 10 years of experience in the fitness and health industry and over eight years of experience in marketing and business operations.

She is responsible for the clinic's operations, growth, hiring and development. Align Chiropractic's office is at 1434 N Roberts St.

Make an appointment by calling (406)-513-1403 or online at www. alignhelena.com.

Montana DOJ saves consumers from fraud

The Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) fielded 974 scam complaints and saved people from losing more than nearly $900,000 in 2022, officials said in a news release.

In 2022, OCP recovered $712,884 for Montanans victimized by scammers and prevented consumers who called inquiring about whether they were being scammed from losing $168,020.

Also, a total potential loss of $2,806,969 was reported to OCP by Montanans who knew they were being targeted by a scammer but did not pay them.

Knudsen urged people to learn how to spot a scam and think twice before providing a stranger with money or personal information. Contact the Office of Consumer Protection immediately if you think you’ve been a victim.

Montanans can report any phone, email, or mail scams to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at contactocp@mt.gov, or 406-444-4500 (toll-free: 800-481-6896), or online at dojmt.gov/consumer.

Montanans should keep these tips in mind to protect themselves from scammers:

• Don’t give out personal information to someone soliciting it from you over the phone or the internet. Banks will never and government agencies will never call and ask for your personal information.

• Never wire or give money to someone you don’t know. Don’t send gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you do not know. Even if you think it’s someone you now, follow up to make sure before you wire any money.

• Use common sense and do your due diligence: ask around, talk to others, call OCP if you have any doubts or questions.

• Be skeptical, resist high pressure tactics, take your time. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Last year, Knudsen also warned Montana ranchers of a cattle feed scam. The Office of Consumer Protection estimates that New Way Ag may have stolen up to $5 million from Montanans after receiving payments for promised grain hay, barley straw, and wheat straw, but never delivering any product to their victims.

The office also helped get nearly $100,000 in restitution for at least 358 victims who were deceived by operators of an alleged tech support scheme.

USDA seeking innovative ideas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available up to $7.5 million for grants through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production.

The competitive grants will support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects through two categories, Planning Projects and Implementation Projects. USDA will accept applications on Grants.gov until March 27.

Planning Projects

Planning Projects initiate or expand efforts of farmers, gardeners, citizens, government officials, schools and other stakeholders in urban areas and suburbs. Projects may target areas of food access, education, business and start-up costs for new farmers and the development of plans related to zoning and other needs of urban production.

Implementation Projects

Implementation Projects accelerate existing and emerging models of urban, indoor and other agricultural practices that serve farmers and communities. Projects may improve local food access, include collaboration with partner organizations, and support infrastructure needs, emerging technologies, and educational endeavors.

Learn more at usda.gov/urban. For more resources available to producers, download the Urban Agriculture at a Glance brochure or visit farmers.gov/urban.