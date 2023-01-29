Business Briefcase

BauerFinancial Inc., reportedly the nation’s premier bank rating firm, has again awarded Stockman Bank of Montana its top (5-Star) rating.

“It’s important to impress, this award is not granted; it is earned,” Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial, said in a news release. “And, having earned 5-Stars for 40 (or more) consecutive quarters, Stockman has earned an even higher designation as an Exceptional Performance Bank.”

Bauer reports that Stockman Bank continues to excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more. This marks the 57th consecutive quarter it has done so - since 2009.

Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with 35 full-service locations across the state. Stockman is celebrating its 70th anniversary and remains uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.

Build Montana earns 2nd national award

Build Montana, the heavy equipment program and workforce initiative created through a partnership between the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Equipment Dealers Association was recently honored on the national stage for the second time.

Build Montana program partners were in Chicago last week to receive the "Lester J. Heath" Award from the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Foundation during their annual summit.

This award is presented for outstanding contributions to workforce development innovations. Representatives from the program's first year included the Montana Contractors Association (MCA), Montana Equipment Dealers Association (MEDA), RDO Equipment, Billings Public Schools, and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.

“This program brought together industry competitors and associations, to work with the public schools,” said David Smith, executive director of the MCA. “The end result is we have creatively started to work on the workforce needs of contractors in Montana. This is a classic Montana example of how we solve problems.”

The program was recognized last year by the Associated General Contractors of America, winning the Chapter Workforce Development award, as the nation’s top workforce initiative. Build Montana has a program in its third year in Billings, and a program in its second year in Kalispell. The MCA has introduced a third program that will begin in Missoula starting this spring semester.

The MCA is a trade organization representing commercial, industrial and public works construction firms. It advocates for quality contractors, people, and projects by providing value and opportunity for our members.

Learn more at www.mtagc.org, or contact Smith, executive director david@mtagc.org, or 406-442-4162.

St. Peter's adds to urgent care team

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes physician assistant Aaron Peters to the Urgent Care Team

Peters earned his bachelor of science in physician assistant studies at the University of Wisconsin and his master of physician assistant studies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Peters completed his emergency medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia. Prior to joining the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Urgent Care team, Peters worked as a Physician Assistant in the St. Peter’s Health Emergency Department.

He is certified by the National Commission for the Certification of Physician Assistants and will practice at both Urgent Care locations.

NW Energy honored for emergency responses

NorthWestern Energy was announced as an Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award recipient for its work at incidents in South Dakota and Montana.

Presented to Edison Electric Institute (EEI) member companies twice a year, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by judges following an international nomination process.

NorthWestern Energy is recognized for safely restoring energy service as quickly as possible after a derecho in May in South Dakota with winds as high as 107 mph and historic flooding in June that washed out bridges and roads and caused severe property damage in several areas of Montana.

In South Dakota, energy service was restored to 98% of NorthWestern Energy’s almost 20,000 customers who experienced storm-related power outages within 24 hours.

In Montana, the National Guard was called in to assist with rescues of stranded recreationalists and other members of the public, including small children. Yellowstone National Park closed. NorthWestern Energy crews worked around the clock, safely, to monitor flood damage, make repairs and restore energy service.

NorthWestern Corp., doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and/or natural gas to about 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. It has provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. For more information, go to www.northwesternenergy.com.

OSHA reminds employers to submit data

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says employers must submit required 2022 injury and illness data by March 2 if they have:

• 250 or more employees and are required to keep OSHA injury and illness records.

• 20-249 employees classified in specific industries with historically high rates of occupational injuries and illnesses.

Visit OSHA's Injury Tracking Application (ITA) webpage for more information and to submit data online.

Remember to set up your new, more secure Individual Training Account (ITA) account with Login.gov. You must have both an ITA account AND a Login.gov account to access the application.

USDA offers more help to dairy farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced more assistance for dairy producers, including a second round of payments through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program and a new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program.

The update to the two programs will enable USDA to better support small- and medium-sized dairy operations who weathered the pandemic and now face other challenges.

USDA is announcing a second set of payments of nearly $100 million to close-out the $350 million commitment under PMVAP through partnerships with dairy handlers and cooperatives to deliver the payments.

“USDA is also announcing new assistance targeted to small to medium size organic dairy farmers to help with anticipated marketing costs as they face a variety of challenges from weather to supply-chain challenges,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

More information about the PMVAP production cap increase is available at www.ams.usda.gov/pmvap.

Details about the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program will be available at www.farmers.gov as more details are released in a Notice of Funds Availability later this year.