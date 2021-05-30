Business Briefcase

“As a person who owns and uses firearms and as a licensed firearms dealer, I wanted to help with this effort of awareness, to emphasize that along with the right to own firearms, we have the responsibility to be conscientious about how we safely store them to prevent any tragedy,” said Ed Beall, president and owner of Capital Sports & Western and an SCM member.

Funded by a Montana Mental Health Trust grant, SCM is a Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition project that also falls under the Helena “Mayor’s Challenge,” a national program to reduce suicides among service members, veterans, and their families.

Created to act as a pilot for the state, SCM also gives firearm retailers, range operators, and pharmacists tailored tip sheets and education to slow down sales if a customer or patient exhibits warning signs. These can include concerning comments like “I won’t need much ammunition” or “My family would be better off without me.” The retailers and pharmacists also learn how to get people connected to services to help them navigate this difficult time in their lives.

Pharmacists are ideally situated to help those in need due to frequent interactions and access to other providers and resources, said Joshua Loveland, an SCM member and the director of pharmacy at Shodair Children’s Hospital.