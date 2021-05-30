Business Briefcase

Farcountry has two new hires
Farcountry Press of Helena welcomes two new-hires to the team: Meagen Kuoppala-Buus, customer service and orders manager; and Mackenze Braun, marketing specialist and metadata coordinator.
Kuoppala-Buus, previously a full-time supply technician for the Unit Training Equipment Supply (UTES) of the Montana Army National Guard at Fort Harrison in Helena, will be the main customer service contact and assist with Farcountry Press customers managing orders and distribution for individuals, bookstores and corporate accounts.
Braun, graduate of Eastern Washington University (B.A. Communications - Public Relations), previously the director of communications with Clear Chiropractic of Spokane, WA will be managing all promotional activities for books published by both Farcountry Press and Sweetgrass Press – the custom publishing division of Farcountry Press.
Kenney joins Great West
Kenney graduated from the University of Mary earning a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications and public relations from Montana State University-Billings.
She has two decades of grant writing/administration and organization development experience.
In her free time, Kenney investigates and documents family genealogy/history, and she enjoys boating and camping with her family.
Home Builders Blitz coming to Helena
Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is preparing for the 2021 Home Builders Blitz, in which affiliates join with about 70 experienced volunteers called the Blitz Home Builders to build several homes within a few days.
This group will travel from across the U.S. to come to Helena to assist in completing and dedicating four homes to well-deserving and hard-working Helena future homeowners.
The Home Builders Blitz will take place Sept. 15-25 in the Red Fox Meadows subdivision in East Helena, completing four new, energy-efficient homes.
Helena Habitat is recruiting local volunteer groups from churches and faith organizations, civic groups, and businesses to help.
To learn more, visit www.helenahabitat.org.
Program promotes safe storage of firearms
Suicide prevention activists have joined with local pharmacists and members of the firearm community to promote safe storage to keep Lewis and Clark County families safe.
This joint effort, known as Safer Communities Montana (SCM), is rolling out in Helena, East Helena, Augusta and Lincoln.
Lewis and Clark County firearm dealers, range operators, pharmacists, local suicide prevention experts, Montana Veteran Affairs staff and mental health advocates designed the Safer Communities Montana campaign to empower the community to always keep their homes safe. That includes steps county residents can take if someone in their household struggles with thoughts of suicide or is experiencing a severe mental or emotional crisis.
“As a person who owns and uses firearms and as a licensed firearms dealer, I wanted to help with this effort of awareness, to emphasize that along with the right to own firearms, we have the responsibility to be conscientious about how we safely store them to prevent any tragedy,” said Ed Beall, president and owner of Capital Sports & Western and an SCM member.
Funded by a Montana Mental Health Trust grant, SCM is a Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition project that also falls under the Helena “Mayor’s Challenge,” a national program to reduce suicides among service members, veterans, and their families.
Created to act as a pilot for the state, SCM also gives firearm retailers, range operators, and pharmacists tailored tip sheets and education to slow down sales if a customer or patient exhibits warning signs. These can include concerning comments like “I won’t need much ammunition” or “My family would be better off without me.” The retailers and pharmacists also learn how to get people connected to services to help them navigate this difficult time in their lives.
Pharmacists are ideally situated to help those in need due to frequent interactions and access to other providers and resources, said Joshua Loveland, an SCM member and the director of pharmacy at Shodair Children’s Hospital.
Caroline Patterson, Lewis and Clark Public Health suicide prevention VISTA, who is assisting with implementation of the project, said safe storage should be an everyday habit.