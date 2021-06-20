Business Briefcase

Department of Commerce, DNRC announce ARPA funds to help cities

The Montana departments of Commerce and Natural Resources and Conservation said Treasure State communities can now apply for federal water and sewer infrastructure improvement grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“The funding from ARPA will address economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting state and local governments in making a once-in-a-generation investment to improve water and wastewater infrastructure systems in Montana,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in a news release.

In March, the federal government passed the $1.9 trillion ARPA funding package. From that allocation of funding, the State of Montana has made available nearly $400 million to make improvements to drinking water and wastewater infrastructure systems across the state.

Montana communities can access the funding to use for necessary improvements to their water, sewer and irrigation systems through the Minimum-Allocation or Competitive grant programs. The two programs will be administered by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) with technical assistance provided by the Montana Department of Commerce and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.