Business Briefcase

Governor says state hits record for workers

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Montana’s economy continued its strong growth in July, reaching a record high for the number of Montanans employed.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, Montana’s labor force added 1,470 workers in July, while Montana’s total employment grew by 712 workers.

Job creation in Montana grew in July for the 27th consecutive month.

“With our focus on trades education and expanding opportunities for good-paying careers, more and more Montanans are getting back to work,” Gianforte said in news release, adding the record job growth is easing the workforce shortage and providing relief to employers who are hiring.

Private sector payrolls had a net gain of 500 jobs in July, with health care and social assistance leading the way with 800 jobs added.

Montana’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in July, as labor force growth continued to outpace total employment, compared to 3.5% for the United States in July.

Electrify Big Sky event held in September

The inaugural Electrify the Big Sky Conference will be held at the University of Montana Sept. 13 at the University Center Ballroom.

Electrify the Big Sky, which focuses on the opportunities and challenges of beneficial electrification, will take place from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Missoula. The cost is $20 for the general public and includes breakfast and lunch. Admission is free for University of Montana students who register using the provided code on the website and a present a student ID at check in.

Attendees can register online at www.electrifythebigsky.com.

The Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the Beneficial Electrification League and Missoula Electric Cooperative are the organizers of the event.

Topics at the conference include a panel discussion on electric vehicle adoption in Montana and practical sessions on home electrification projects, as well as breakout sessions on utility rate design, resource adequacy and the opportunities of beneficial electrification, such as using electric hot-water heaters to store energy. Other discussions will center around beneficial electrification upgrades for new homes; what easy upgrades are available for existing homes, such as programmable thermostats, and a look at renewable energy sources and storage options for the home.

There is also an electric vehicle and technology trade show, where attendees will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with electric cars, lawnmowers, a garbage truck and a large tractor for agricultural use.

For more information, Contact Ryan Hall at 406-761-8333

Montana joins with Lithuania over lasers

The Montana Department of Commerce, in conjunction with the Montana Photonics Industry Alliance and the Lithuanian Laser Association, have joined to produce virtual seminars to promote education about the laser, photonics and optics industries while developing a network of business and academic contacts between Montana and Lithuania, officials said recently.

“Since its inception, the program’s success represents over $4.5 billion of investment into Montana’s economy by adding value to the state’s natural resources, creating good-paying jobs, and bolstering our tax base,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in an email.

He said the seminars are creating a mutually beneficial relationship with Lithuania while promoting bilateral trade and investment in the laser, photonics, and optics industries.

The first seminar on Light Detection and Ranging was held in May. This technology uses eye-safe laser beams to create a 3D representation of the surveyed environment and is key for autonomous driving and similar applications.

Last month, the second seminar was on the topic of quantum telecommunications and materials.

With nearly six times the land area, Montana has one-third the population of Lithuania. In 2020, Montana’s GDP was almost 80% of Lithuania’s; both have similar land use with approximately two-thirds privately owned.

Montana and Lithuania share a robust laser, photonics, and optics industry cluster that together employ over 3,000 workers, paying salaries above relative averages, officials said.

Two more seminars are planned. For more information, visit COMMERCE.MT.GOV.

State Ag accepting applications for funding

The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding folks that the Growth Through Agriculture program is accepting applications for this year’s funding cycle. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept 12.

MDA staff will hold a technical assistance call for interested parties on Monday at 12 p.m. Join by visiting the Department’s website at: https://agr.mt.gov/GTA.

The program was established by the Legislature to strengthen and diversify Montana’s agriculture industry by developing new agricultural products and processes. GTA grants and loans are awarded by the Agriculture Development Council, a seven member committee appointed by the governor. GTA funding requires the investment of at least $1 in matching funds for every $1 in grant or loan assistance received.

For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

Jacobsen speaks to Rotary Club of Helena

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen spoke to the Rotary Club of Helena on Wednesday during the organization’s weekly meeting and provided members with updates from the Secretary of State’s Office in which she discussed successes and accomplished goals.

Jacobsen touted Montana’s pro-business climate and low business filing fees, including her recent reduction that cut registration fees for Montana businesses in half.

“By cutting red tape, thousands of businesses will benefit with estimated savings of more than a million dollars per year. Montana saw record business growth in 2021, and we look forward to seeing that trend continue for years to come.”

Jacobsen also updated the Helena Rotary on the current midterm election cycle, including June’s primary election reaching record voter turnout for a Montana midterm primary.

Club members were also provided with updates from the Montana Land Board, including the August meeting that generated an estimated revenue of more than $100,000 to benefit the Montana Common Schools trust.