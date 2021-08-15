Business Briefcase

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Strauss to lead market board

The Helena Farmers’ Market announces that Peter Strauss is its new board president.

The market celebrates its 48th year, and continues on Saturdays on Fuller Street in downtown Helena, after being closed last year.

Strauss will be in charge of growing the market, using skills he developed as a company operations executive, as a volunteer for several groups in Helena and 10 years of board leadership at Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

The market this year features new vendors, local musicians, various food booths, fresh produce and local crafts 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in downtown on Fuller Street.

Touchmark welcomes new staff

Touchmark on Saddle Drive is pleased to welcome Health & Fitness Manager Berit Hansen and Executive Chef Vincent Stephan.

The husband and wife team both began their positions at Touchmark during the fall of 2020.

Hansen, an exercise physiologist, earned her master's in exercise physiology and nutrition candidate concentration in geriatrics from Montana State University. She received her bachelor's in exercise physiology from East Carolina University.