Business Briefcase

Graybill starts Helena law office
Raph Graybill, former chief legal counsel for then-Gov. Steve Bullock, has established a law office in Helena and was recently honored for his work defending the Montana Constitution.
Graybill, who practices at the Graybill Law Firm with his uncle Ben, established the Helena office after serving not only for Bullock, but also as the 2020 Democratic nominee for Montana Attorney General. He was defeated in November by Republican Austin Knudsen.
His Helena office is at 7 W. 6th St., Suite 4F, (406) 452-8566 or www.graybilllawfirm.com
Graybill represents personal injury and medical malpractice victims, whistleblowers and Montanans who have had their civil or constitutional rights violated.
Raph Graybill is the fourth generation and the sixth family member to join the firm, first established in 1920.
His work to defend the Montana Constitution received top honors recently from the Trial Lawyers Association, which awarded Graybill with the Al Smith Public Service award.
The award goes to the person or organization that has, in the preceding year, distinguished themselves in providing service to the people of Montana in the area of consumer and victim rights without regard for compensation. The selection committee considers a wide range of public service, e.g., volunteer work, pro bono representation, legislative efforts and service in the public sector.
In recent years, Graybill won high-profile cases that defeated illegal IRS regulations, protected private property rights, and preserved public hunting and fishing access.
In 2020, Graybill also won a first-in-the-nation case that allowed Montanans to vote using mail ballots during the pandemic, as well as a crucial ruling to remove the head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from serving in violation of the United States Constitution.
He is now lead counsel in several cases against the state of Montana to defend the Montana Constitution.
Johnson joins chamber of commerce
The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Cameron Johnson to be its new membership director.
Johnson had worked as an industrial appraiser for the state of Montana plus she was formerly a real estate agent in Polson.
While in Polson, she also served as an ambassador for the Polson Chamber. She and her husband Jerrod live in Helena with their family. They enjoy many outdoor activities throughout the state.
Strauss to lead market board
The Helena Farmers’ Market announces that Peter Strauss is its new board president.
The market celebrates its 48th year, and continues on Saturdays on Fuller Street in downtown Helena, after being closed last year.
Strauss will be in charge of growing the market, using skills he developed as a company operations executive, as a volunteer for several groups in Helena and 10 years of board leadership at Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
The market this year features new vendors, local musicians, various food booths, fresh produce and local crafts 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in downtown on Fuller Street.
Touchmark welcomes new staff
Touchmark on Saddle Drive is pleased to welcome Health & Fitness Manager Berit Hansen and Executive Chef Vincent Stephan.
The husband and wife team both began their positions at Touchmark during the fall of 2020.
Hansen, an exercise physiologist, earned her master's in exercise physiology and nutrition candidate concentration in geriatrics from Montana State University. She received her bachelor's in exercise physiology from East Carolina University.
“I have always been an active person, engaging in sports and fitness. I think that was primarily the driving force to first discovering the field of exercise physiology in college," she said in a news release. "As I began to develop in my career as an exercise physiologist, the clinical side of exercise and how your body responds to it at a cellular level became of interest to me."
Hansen enjoys hiking, trail running, camping, backpacking, fishing, canoeing and picnicking in the mountains.
Stephan graduated with a degree in environmental studies and history from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.
He spent several years working in franchise restaurants then began working for the Copper Whiskey Bar and Grill in Bozeman under Chef Scott Burton. While there he learned about classical French and American techniques.
He grew up in Lindstrom, Minnesota. His family always had a big garden, raised chickens for meat and eggs, went hunting and fishing in the outdoors. He developed a love for all things wild and a strong connection for where his food came from, and said he still cherishes those values today.
“I promise to always source and prepare the freshest ingredients possible for you and your loved ones,” he said in a news release.
They have a son Ambrose, and puppy Ellis.