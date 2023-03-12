March is Montana ag month

Gov. Greg Gianforte has proclaimed March as Montana Agriculture Month to honor and celebrate the state’s agriculture industry, farmers and ranchers and their contributions to the state’s way of life and the world.

In his proclamation, the governor also declared the week of March 19-25 Montana Agriculture Week, and March 21 Montana Agriculture Day.

“With more than 27,000 farms and ranches across our state, agriculture is the bedrock of our economy and communities,” Gianforte said. “We’ll continue to promote and invest in value-added ag to create jobs, expand opportunities, and help our hardworking producers keep pace with a transforming industry.”

Edmundson hired for pulse panel

Montana Grain Growers Association recently hired Liz Edmundson of Cascade to serve as the executive director to the Montana Pulse Crop Committee.

Over the years, MGGA has realized the value to collaborate with other commodities beyond wheat and barley. Edmundson will address pulse industry needs and improve the return on investment for Montana’s farmers. The executive will also help the committee with marketing, research, education, and policy development.

"We welcome Liz and look forward to working with her to support and ensure the success of the committee and the pulse growers." MGGA Executive Vice President, Alison Vergeront said. "The work Liz does will ultimately help all the farmers in Montana who raise wheat, barley and pulse crops."

Edmundson said she was “thrilled to be stepping into a supporting role for the Montana Pulse Crop Committee.” She said she looked forward to working with a team that puts “the success of the Montana farmer (pulse producer) at the core of its decisions.”

The MPCC is a governor-appointed board made up of five Montana pulse crop producers who oversee the collection and distribution of 1% of the net receipts of all pulse crops grown in Montana.

Its mission is to provide a return on investment for the pulse producers of Montana. For more information visit agr.mt.gov.

DAV online veterans job fair is online

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , March 14.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 50 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing industries ranging from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

Veterans can use career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

DAV’s National Employment Director Ryan Burgos, an Army veteran of the Iraq War, is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources, and job opportunities nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Burgos at 859-442-2063.

To register for the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair and access more no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.