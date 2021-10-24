Business Briefcase

St. Peter’s welcomes new providers to medical group
St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes primary care providers Dr. Robert Johnson and Dr. Kelsey Hoffman; Hospitalist Dr. David Goodwin and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist Dr. Anita Lowe Taylor.
Johnson earned his medical degree at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and his bachelor of science in microbiology at Brigham Young University. He completed his family medicine residency at Rapid City Regional Hospital and is a board-certified member of the American Board of Family Medicine.
Hoffman earned her doctor of medicine at the Midwestern University - Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and her bachelor of science in Psychology at Loyola University Chicago. She completed her fellowship and residency in the Montana Family Medicine Residency Program.
Hoffman is board-certified member of the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Family Medicine-Sports Medicine.
Goodwin earned his doctor of medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, his master of science in chemical engineering at the University of Oklahoma and his bachelor of science in chemical engineering at Texas A&M University.
Goodwin completed his residency and internship in the Montana Family Residency Program. As a hospitalist, Goodwin provides inpatient care at the St. Peter’s Regional Medical Center.
Lowe Taylor earned her doctorate of medicine at Stanford School of Medicine and her bachelor of art in integrative physiology at the University of Colorado. She completed her medical internship at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco before returning to Stanford to complete her residency.
She focuses on whole person care and takes into account all aspects of a patient’s life that may be affected by their disability or chronic pain.
Johnson and Lowe Taylor are accepting new patients at the St. Peter’s Health Broadway Clinic.
Hoffman is accepting new patients for primary care at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group North Clinic.
Lohse and Selle join Mountain-Pacific Quality Health board
Helena-based Mountain-Pacific Quality Health is proud to announce two new appointments to its board of directors, Dr. Shanda Lohse and Mariko “Mari” Selle, MPH.
Lohse is the medical director of Eastern Aleutian Tribes in Anchorage, Alaska, where she introduced the concept of clinical leadership and implemented changes to keep all clinics in line.
She has also served on the Association of American Indian Physicians executive board, the American Medical Association – Minority Affairs Consortium Governing Council and the Alaska Area Institutional Review Board.
Selle serves as the director of Alaska Primary Care Association Workforce Development at the South-Central Area Health Education Center, also in Anchorage.
Selle was director of development and quality at Wrangell Medical Center and Nursing Home from 2008 to 2012, and in 2019, she co-authored a manual titled “Preparing Alaskans for Training in Health.”
Mountain-Pacific has staff in Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii and Guam.
AERO, the Alternative Energy Resources Organization based in Helena, in collaboration with Farm Commons, is offering a free virtual two-part workshop series on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, on the opportunities and legal risks associated with selling foods under the new Montana Food Freedom Law.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for more information, go to: https://aeromt.org/food-product-liability-workshop-series/
Signed into law in April 2021, the Montana Food Freedom Law (also known as “Montana Local Food Choice Act” or SB199) is intended to expand opportunities for farmers, ranchers and food entrepreneurs to sell food directly to their neighbors and significantly expands the foods Montanans now can make at home and sell to the public without a license, permit, certification, packaging guidelines, labels, or an inspection. New foods include:
- Raw milk and dairy products
- Poultry
- Fermented foods: pickles, kimchi, and more
- Pestos, salsas, sauces, and other processed goods
- Foraged foods, like mushrooms
- Perishable baked goods
- Processed and frozen vegetables
- Prepared meals
AERO offers these workshops to ensure that producers enter into these new opportunities with the business and legal framework to help and continue building consumer confidence.
Farmers market vendors and managers, farmers, ranchers, cottage food operators, registered county sanitarians, caterers, raw milk producers, value-added food producers/manufacturers, and consumers will want to attend. Farm Commons (https://farmcommons.org/) a national resource on legal issues and managing risk for the agricultural community, leads the workshop series.