Business Briefcase

Lowe Taylor earned her doctorate of medicine at Stanford School of Medicine and her bachelor of art in integrative physiology at the University of Colorado. She completed her medical internship at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco before returning to Stanford to complete her residency.

She focuses on whole person care and takes into account all aspects of a patient’s life that may be affected by their disability or chronic pain.

Johnson and Lowe Taylor are accepting new patients at the St. Peter’s Health Broadway Clinic.

Hoffman is accepting new patients for primary care at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group North Clinic.

Lohse and Selle join Mountain-Pacific Quality Health board

Helena-based Mountain-Pacific Quality Health is proud to announce two new appointments to its board of directors, Dr. Shanda Lohse and Mariko “Mari” Selle, MPH.

Lohse is the medical director of Eastern Aleutian Tribes in Anchorage, Alaska, where she introduced the concept of clinical leadership and implemented changes to keep all clinics in line.