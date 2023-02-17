Helena Sand & Gravel honored for work

Helena Sand & Gravel was among 16 Montana contractors honored by the Montana Contractors Association for excellence in construction during the recent annual winter convention in Helena.

“There is tremendous talent and ingenuity in the Montana construction workforce,” David Smith, MCA executive director, said. “We are pleased to recognize those in the industry who go above and beyond on projects across the state.”

Helena Sand & Gravel was honored for its contribution to the Lincoln Road/Montana Avenue Intersection and Interstate 15 Interchange project.

This project involved improving traffic operations and safety features for the Lincoln Road corridor from North Montana Avenue through the I-15 interchange north of Helena.

Construction included a roundabout at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue, a teardrop roundabout at the intersection of the I-15 northbound ramps, a reconstructed roadway at the roundabout approaches, a new merge lane at the I-15 southbound on-ramp, and an eastbound right-turn bypass lane from Lincoln Road onto the southbound I-15 on-ramp.

The project involved more than 200 work items, 19 subcontractors, a condensed working area, and heavy traffic.

The most serious dispute on the project culminated in a notice of claim being filed, but eventually a compromise was reached.

A notable example where the overall project outcome was improved, occurred when a geogrid-stabilized slope on the project failed after being subjected to a significant rainfall event.

The Montana Department of Transportation requested Helena Sand repair at their cost, which led to a dispute. Both parties recognized that the issue had shared responsibility. Helena Sand agreed to accept immediate repairs to the wall, and MDT accepted long-term risk by funding a change order for constructing permanent erosion control measures.

There were 14 change orders and 11 miscellaneous work agreements.

The MCA/MDT partnering award was presented for the first time in 2021. Contractors submit their own projects for consideration and winners are selected by a panel of out-of-state construction professionals.

The Montana Contractors Association, a chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), is a trade organization representing commercial, industrial and public works construction firms.

For more information, go to www.mtagc.org, or contact David Smith, executive director david@mtagc.org, or 406-442-4162.

St. Peter's Health presents BEE Awards

St. Peter’s Health presented BEE Awards to Phlebotomist Coordinator Josie Eckman and North Clinic Patient Access Specialist Miyoko Fisher.

A companion to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the BEE Award is given to any exceptional general or professional St. Peter’s staff member nominated by patients, family members and/or colleagues.

The person who nominated Eckman for this award expressed that she is an “advocate for our patients behind the scenes.”

Eckman assisted in providing quality care to an outside patient by working productively with a nurse in need of access to information. The interaction between Eckman and the nominator was described as being “professional, empathetic, and reliable.”

One patient’s nomination emphasized appreciation for Fisher’s high priority for safety and patient care.

This individual expressed: “Time was taken to bid me a good day.” Another nomination noted Fisher’s “infectious energy” and proactive behaviors in an emergency situation.

A third nomination from a colleague echoed the fact that Fisher is “willing and able to jump in at a moment’s notice and help out.”