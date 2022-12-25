Business Briefcase

NorthWestern Energy joins power pool

NorthWestern Energy has joined the Western Resource Adequacy Program, which provides more access to capacity reserves during times of peak energy demand, utility officials said.

This program, managed by the Western Power Pool, allows energy company members to use weather conditions across the West when planning for using resources.

The Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) is a new tool for energy companies to use to maintain reliable service. It is a cooperative approach addressing the changing energy generation resource mix and rapidly expanding energy load growth in the West, NorthWestern officials said.

The area faces an increasing probability of near-term deficits in its energy supply during peak load conditions, they said.

The WRAP will be governed by an independent board of directors at the Western Power Pool, a nonprofit organization with more than 40 energy company members.

For more than three years the Western Power Pool worked with regulators, and other participants to shape the program.

NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe said the utility had an active role in planning for this new program that will help ensure that its Montana customers will have reliable service when they need it the most, at reasonable costs.

“The WRAP is designed so that member energy companies in the West can work together to provide reliable energy service for our customers within the unique conditions of this region,” he said in a news release.

NorthWestern Energy provides electricity and / or natural gas to nearly 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.

More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

State DES offers recovery symposium

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services will be hosting a Montana Recovery Resource Symposium at Fort Harrison on Jan. 25.

The event will focus on a wholistic approach to long-term disaster recovery.

Presenters include state emergency management experts, state higher education representatives, federal disaster recovery staff, local community representatives, and philanthropic organizations.

The event will focus on six key recovery impacts including the following:

1. Infrastructure

2. Housing

3. Economy

4. Industry Partners (agricultural, mining, tourism, etc.)

5. Environment/Natural Resources

6. Local Capacity

Presenters will discuss unmet needs from the June flooding disaster to support ongoing recovery and to assist in planning for future long-term recovery needs.

Networking and Building Relationships

The event is open to the public. Emergency managers, community and volunteer representatives, and anyone interested in networking to build a more resilient Montana are urged to attend.

The event will offer also offer virtual attendance options. Register online to attend at http://bit.ly/3FshCys.