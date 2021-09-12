Business Briefcase

Office of Tourism wins national award
The Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development and its advertising and marketing agency, Hoffman York, won a Mercury Award at the U.S. Travel Association’s annual Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations Conference held late August in Los Angeles.
The award, presented by the National Council of State Tourism Directors, recognizes creative accomplishments in state destination marketing in various categories. Montana and Hoffman York won in the category, “The Road Less Traveled” for the Eastern Montana Initiative which highlighted the beauty, history and people of the eastern side of the state.
The award recognizes campaigns that have a strategy for moving tourism dollars throughout the entire state, outside of the traditional tourist areas.
Judges noted its business development plan, its initiative to improve the economic impact of tourism in specific counties in Eastern Montana by addressing overcrowding, inclusion of both short-term and long-term goals and primary research with key stakeholders in the region.
“We know the campaign worked,” Jan Stoddard, Montana Office of Tourism bureau chief, said in a news release. “The tourism regions that make up the eastern side of our state achieved their highest YOY growth in bed tax collections since 2013-2014.”
Research partner Destination Analysts held two-hour listening sessions with stakeholders throughout the two regions, while Big Sky Solutions and Strategies acted as liaison for the communities involved.
For more information, go to VISITMT.COM.
H&H Fabrication is now open for business
H&H Fabrication and Trailer Repair is now open for business at 2915 Wylie Drive, one mile east of the Mini Basket.
Owner Kaych Opheim says H&H stands for the names of his two daughters, Harper, 6, and Haylee, 4.
“I was working for the state of Montana and with going back on night shifts, I would only see my daughters four days a month. That was not enough,” Opheim said. “I decided to take my passion serious and create a business.”
Opheim said he is a third-generation welder and has been welding and fabricating for 20 years. Along with welding, he said he has always maintained and repaired trailers.
“I truly enjoy wirings and all the work that goes along with repairs,” he said.
Opheim said H&H specializes in trailer repair.
“We do everything from bearings to bunks. Some of what that entails is wiring, axle replacement, bearing service, hydraulic and electric brake repair and anything to do with welding,” he said.
H&H services all types of trailers including campers, ATV trailers, boat trailers and livestock trailers.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Or call 406-351-9193.
Aldinger promoted to VP at KLJ Engineering
Cody Aldinger has been promoted to vice president of Information Technology at KLJ Engineering.
The promotion follows news that the company’s current vice president, Darcy Volk, will retire early next year. Aldinger, who will assume the role immediately, will work to provide strategy development, leadership and management oversight of KLJ’s information technology and facilities teams, including infrastructure, support, system and software integration, overall technology optimization, as well as fleet and facility management.
Aldinger joined KLJ in 2018 as the company’s IT manager where he oversaw day-to-day technology operations and set related long-term initiatives for the department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, with a minor in computer science from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Aldinger is also an avid community volunteer and small business owner.
Montana Medical Association has virtual event
The Montana Medical Association said Dr. Janis Orlowski, chief health officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, and Dr. Brock A. Slabach, senior vice president for member services with the National Rural Health Care Association, will be the keynote speakers at the Sept. 17-18 annual meeting held virtually. MMA President Dr. Pamela V. Cutler, will be the honored host of the event, held annually since 1879.
This year’s theme is “Better Teams. Better Care.”
Orlowski will speak on a recent AAMC report on physician supply and demand and advancing telehealth efforts. The education panel will feature representatives from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine Montana, Rocky Vista University’s Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine, the University of Washington School of Medicine, and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. Participants will also attend a session on innovations in rural care led by Slabach.
Cutler will recognize long-term MMA members, 50-year practicing physicians in Montana and present the Award of Merit and Dr. Jack McMahon Service to Physicians Award during the President’s Leadership Celebration.
The agenda and registration can be found at mmaoffice.org. The event is open to MMA members and non-members in health care. For more information or to provide sponsorship at the upcoming meeting, contact the MMA executive office at mma@mmaoffice.org or (406) 443-4000.