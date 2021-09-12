Business Briefcase

Research partner Destination Analysts held two-hour listening sessions with stakeholders throughout the two regions, while Big Sky Solutions and Strategies acted as liaison for the communities involved.

H&H Fabrication is now open for business

H&H Fabrication and Trailer Repair is now open for business at 2915 Wylie Drive, one mile east of the Mini Basket.

Owner Kaych Opheim says H&H stands for the names of his two daughters, Harper, 6, and Haylee, 4.

“I was working for the state of Montana and with going back on night shifts, I would only see my daughters four days a month. That was not enough,” Opheim said. “I decided to take my passion serious and create a business.”

Opheim said he is a third-generation welder and has been welding and fabricating for 20 years. Along with welding, he said he has always maintained and repaired trailers.

“I truly enjoy wirings and all the work that goes along with repairs,” he said.

Opheim said H&H specializes in trailer repair.