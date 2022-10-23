Business Briefcase

Montana employees honored for excellence

State employees who have gone above and beyond in their service to Montana were recognized Monday by Gov. Greg Gianforte and Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles with the Governor’s Awards for Excellence.

“When we see folks providing exceptional service to the people of Montana, we want to recognize them,” Gianforte said in a news release. “Together over the last year, these hardworking Montanans have made state government more efficient, supported our growing economy, and assisted communities impacted by the flooding disaster. I’m grateful for their service.”

Recipients range from teams with a singular mission to people who created efficiencies in state government and implemented cost-saving measures.

Recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence include:

• The Registered Apprenticeship Team, for implementing a streamlined process for employer sponsors to participate in the program, supporting record apprenticeship growth in 2022.

• ARPA Water and Sewer Implementation Team, for a collaborative cross-agency effort to deploy funding to improve water and sewer infrastructure in the state.

• 2022 Flooding Response Team, for working countless hours to protect and repair highway infrastructure and reopen roads in a matter of weeks.

A list of all award winners is available on the Department of Administration website.

“These individuals and teams represent the highest caliber of dedication,” said Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles. “They work hard to make Montana a better place for all of us and we are extremely thankful for that commitment.”

Gardenwerks workers receive certification

Elena Johnson and Devon Malizia have passed the Certified Plant Professionals exam, the Montana Nursery & Landscape Association said.

The exam tests participants’ knowledge of horticultural principles and practices and identification of plants that are found in our region. Passing the exam requires a broad knowledge of factors that affect plant health, as well as identification of an extensive variety of plant material by scientific name. The certification program has gained a reputation among horticulture professionals as being a very difficult exam. Achievement of the coveted “CPP” initials after one’s name carries a great deal of prestige.

Johnson and Malizia are both employed at Gardenwerks in Helena.

“I love working with plants and people." Johnson said in a news release. "The horticultural field connects people to plants, offering opportunities for us to understand and be in relationship with the world around us; while also making it a more beautiful and nurturing place to live.”

Malizia said she was “passionate about ecological design to create beautiful and sustainable landscapes that benefit the health and longevity of our natural ecosystem. I also love educating people about how they can incorporate waterwise, native and pollinating plants into their environment.”

The Montana Nursery & Landscape Association is a trade association of about 225 members from the United States and Canada. It provides education, information and opportunities for professional development to its members. www.plantingmontana.com.

State workforce numbers set record, governor says

The number of Montanans working and the size of the state’s workforce in September reached new all-time highs, according to data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday.

Job creation in the state also grew for the 29th consecutive month and total employment hit a new record high in September, growing by nearly 200 jobs with 551,578 Montanans working.

The state’s labor force continued its record growth in September, adding 736 workers with nearly 568,000 Montanans in the state’s workforce. Since Gianforte was elected in November 2020, more than 32,000 jobs have been created in Montana, his office said.

“Despite national policies pushing our country into a recession and forcing higher and higher prices onto hardworking Montanans, we’re still creating jobs and growing our workforce in Montana,” Gianforte said Friday, calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to get inflation under control, and get the economy “back on the right track.”

As in August, total employment in Montana was slightly outpaced by labor force growth, leading to a 0.1% increase in the unemployment rate to 2.9%. The rate remains among record lows experienced in 2022, 2021, and 2007.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4% over-the-month and the 12-month change in the CPI-U was 8.2%. The shelter, food, and medical care indexes were the largest contributors to the increase. The index for all items minus food and energy, also called core inflation, increased 0.6% in September.

Dayspring employees restore kindness

Dayspring Restoration dedicated Oct. 7, to Restoring Kindness at 12 locations across the state of Montana.

Dayspring locations in Helena, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Hamilton, Kalispell, and Missoula, as well as sister company Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration in Billings, are partnering with local nonprofits.

In the Helena area, Dayspring Restoration will partner with Helena Habitat for Humanity to install siding for a home at 2950 Vermillion Way in Red Fox Meadows. Helena Habitat for Humanity has been working with families to build affordable homes for 30 years.

Dayspring Restoration’s team will also deliver Kind-branded snacks along with a letter of explanation and list of ideas for how the recipients might perform their own acts of kindness. Dayspring Restoration is inviting its community partners – insurance agents, property managers, etc. – to perform their own acts of kindness.

“Our Restoring Kindness event in Helena last year was so well received that we are doing it again. Powered by the strength and reach of many, we’re one company with a single purpose: Restoring lives,” says Mark Springer, CEO of Dayspring Restoration. “During this day, we’re creating these examples of kindness, and we’re encouraging others to do the very same.”

He added that his team is delivering some positivity to help others recognize that there are a lot of simple, kind ways to make a difference. “The concept of Restoring Kindness was developed a few years ago to show that kindness is easy to implement, and it can encourage others to seek ways to make kind gestures. At Dayspring Restoration, kindness is one of our core values – an extension of who we are, both as individuals and as a team. A single act or a few kind words can actually turn somebody’s day around.”