Horizon Occupational Therapy is now accepting patients.

As a mobile outpatient clinic, Horizon provides adult outpatient occupational therapy services within the patient's home, via telehealth, or in the community.

Occupational therapy is a great benefit for anyone experiencing difficulty completing daily tasks due to limited mobility, injury, cognitive impairment, or chronic illness. Horizon strives to help clients improve, maintain, or regain independence in all aspects of daily life.

Horizon’s services include home safety assessments, workplace assessments, fall prevention, interventions to address executive functioning skills, assistive technology training, and can help improve independence in daily activities such as dressing, bathing, cooking, and home management.

Horizon Occupational Therapy is owned by Katelyn Houtz, a local occupational therapist and Capital High School graduate. She returned to Helena after completing her bachelor’s in psychology at Eastern Oregon University followed by her doctorate of occupational therapy at Pacific University in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Houtz decided to put her dream of starting a private practice to reality after realizing the limited occupational therapy services for adults in Helena.

She said she is proud to return to her hometown of Helena to continue to serve her community. To schedule an appointment or request a consultation, call 406-201-5276 email: contact@horizontherapymt.com website: www.horizontherapymt.com

Gray joins St. Peter's Health

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes anesthesiologist Dr. Holly Gray.

Gray earned her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine after receiving her undergraduate degree from Northern Michigan University.

She completed her anesthesiology residency at the University of Michigan.

Gray is board certified with the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Helena WINS plans Construction Day

Helena WINS, a program of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a Construction Day event on May 20 that is free and open to the public.

This event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Helena College Airport Campus, 2300 Airport Road.

The event is family friendly, includes equipment demonstrations, VR simulators, time to visit with local employers and more.

The public can learn about the construction industry and hear about what opportunities are available in a fun and interactive way.

Rockstarr BBQ will be on site for attendees during the entire event.

Clinics to aid businesses

Businesses looking for guidance about resources to improve their operations can attend one of the upcoming Assistance for Business Clinics sponsored by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry in partnership with local chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.

Assistance for Business Clinics provides new and established employers, accountants, bookkeepers, human resources professionals and attorneys the opportunity to meet with state workforce development experts to learn about state and local resources available to businesses, including:

Montana Minimum Wage

Unemployment Insurance

Workers’ Compensation Law

Using Independent and Construction Contractors

Overtime Regulations

Labor Law Posters

Using Labor Market Data

Montana Registered Apprenticeship

Job Service Montana

“The State of Montana offers a variety of resources and tools for employers to grasp a better understanding of their requirements and opportunities,” said Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau. “We’re excited to work with our partners across the state to provide this information to Montana employers.”

These clinics also provide continuing education credits for attendees.

For more information, visit dli.mt.gov/resources/abc-clinics.

Person sought for Pulse Crop panel

The Montana Department of Agriculture is seeking a person engaged in agriculture to apply for an open position on the Montana Pulse Crop Committee.

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee aims to stimulate and expand Montana’s pulse crop industry through research, promotion, and market development of pulse crops grown in Montana.

Those interested in serving on the Montana Pulse Crop Committee should submit an application by May 31. To view the current opening, please click HERE. To apply directly, visit https://governor.mt.gov/boards_appointments/applynow.

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee’s mission is to invest in and deliver support for marketing, research, education, and policy development programming that improves return on investment for the pulse producers of Montana. Learn more at agr.mt.gov.