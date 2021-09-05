Business Briefcase

St. Peter’s Health receives ISO-9001 certification
St. Peter's Health announced recently it is the first health care system in Montana to receive ISO-9001 quality management certification.
Established in 1946, ISO is an independent, non-governmental organization that measures and awards companies and organizations from civil engineering and aerospace to health care and agriculture based on their adherence to quality processes and standards.
The ISO-9901 standard is based on quality measurements like a strong customer focus, process approach, governance and continual improvement.
St. Peter's Health started ISO-9001 quality management 2018 and received notification of certification following a spring 2021 on-site survey from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS) accrediting agency DNV-GL Healthcare.
"Processes and systems are critical in healthcare. It is processes and procedures that help mitigate rare yet inevitable human error," St. Peter's Health Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins.
Continual improvement is part of ISO-9001 certification.
St. Peter's Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson said the organization's staff, providers and board members deserve all the credit for the achievement.
Community Foundation adds two staff members
The Montana Community Foundation has added two key staff members located in Billings and Havre.
Heather Ohs and Jim Bennett join MCF as philanthropy officers. They will work with donors and professional advisers to achieve their charitable goals through estate giving and planned giving.
Ohs lives in Billings and has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. Formerly, she was the director of major gifts at Rocky Mountain College. Prior to that, she was executive vice president of development at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation.
Bennett lives in Havre and has extensive knowledge of relationship management, fund development, and donor stewardship. He was most recently the relationship manager at Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Founded in 1988, MCF manages more than $150 million in assets and administers more than 1,400 philanthropic funds and planned gifts.
Wheat and Barley variety surveys sprout up
The 2021 Wheat and Barley Variety Survey reports are now available.
Funded by the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, these reports were conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service Mountain Regional Office to help guide breeding programs in selecting cultivars to develop that will ultimately increase the on-farm profitability and end-use marketability of Montana-grown crops.
The survey provides state wheat and barley breeding programs with producer feedback that can be used to develop cultivars that will continue to drive international markets toward Montana, said Cassidy Marn, executive vice president of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
A trait index was added to the variety survey this year to allow producers to rank their top factors for wheat and barley varieties. In the survey, producers ranked Warhorse as the top winter wheat variety, Vida as the top spring wheat variety, Divide as the top durum wheat variety, and AC Metcalfe as the top malting barley variety.
Wheat and Barley Variety Survey Reports are available online at the USDA NASS website at nass.usda.gov/. Go to https://bit.ly/3yGf0Yk to view the MT Wheat Varieties Report. Go to https://bit.ly/3jFOycU to view the MT Barley Varieties Report.
Virtual energy summit planned for Oct. 1
Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting Montana’s Energy Future Summit on Oct. 1.
The daylong, virtual event will feature expert speakers from across the country. The summit is 9 a.m. 4:45 p.m. over Zoom and is open to the public. Cost is $20. For more details, visit NorthernPlains.org/Energy-Summit
Issues to be discussed include clean energy innovations, the future of differing energy sources, how energy is distributed to communities, and how regular people can get involved in decisions about energy use and energy projects.
Sessions will include building regenerative economies during Montana’s energy transition, the role of power companies in the energy future, and the future of renewable energy. Guest speakers and panelists will lead sessions and participate in discussions on topics including what will happen to coal communities in this changing energy market,and how mining and nuclear energy factor into the future of renewable energy.
Keynote speaker John Farrell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, will discuss how power companies are implementing groundbreaking changes to the way they do business.
Potato panel seeks ideas, proposals
The Montana Potato Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for the Montana Potato Research and Market Development Program to address needs and opportunities for Montana’s potato industry.
Proposals should relate to demonstration projects, applied research, and market development. The following research priorities have been established by the Montana Potato Advisory Committee for the 2021-2022 funding cycle: Management of potato viruses and their vectors, stem and tuber diseases caused by fungi and bacteria and weeds as alternative hosts for potato pathogens.
The proposal deadline is Oct. 22. The Montana Potato Advisory Committee will make recommendations to the Montana Department of Agriculture for funding. Projects should be innovative and cannot duplicate relevant research already available to Montana potato producers. If relevant research is already available, applicants must explain how proposed research will build upon the previous research.
In 2020, Montana produced 3.2 million CWT of potatoes and the total value of potato production topped $45 million.
Visit funding.mt.gov to apply through the Montana WebGrants system. Questions can be directed to Dani Jones at (406) 444-2402 or Danielle.Jones@mt.gov, or by mail to the MT Potato Research & Development Program, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT, 59620-0201.