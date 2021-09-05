Business Briefcase

Issues to be discussed include clean energy innovations, the future of differing energy sources, how energy is distributed to communities, and how regular people can get involved in decisions about energy use and energy projects.

Sessions will include building regenerative economies during Montana’s energy transition, the role of power companies in the energy future, and the future of renewable energy. Guest speakers and panelists will lead sessions and participate in discussions on topics including what will happen to coal communities in this changing energy market,and how mining and nuclear energy factor into the future of renewable energy.

Keynote speaker John Farrell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, will discuss how power companies are implementing groundbreaking changes to the way they do business.

Potato panel seeks ideas, proposals

The Montana Potato Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for the Montana Potato Research and Market Development Program to address needs and opportunities for Montana’s potato industry.